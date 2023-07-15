PSG ready to sell high-rated star for €20 million this summer: Reports

Hugo Ekitike has reportedly been made available for transfer by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

French outlet Le Parisien have reported that PSG are looking to transfer list Ekitike and are willing to part ways with him for a €20 million fee.

Ekitike joined PSG in July last year after an eye-catching breakthrough season at Ligue 1 rivals Reims. He initially joined the club on loan, with the transfer being made permanent after the Parisians won the 2022-23 league title.

Luis Enrique's side reportedly paid around €28.5 million to sign Ekitike from Reims, with a further €6.5 million to be paid in various bonuses. They beat competition from a host of clubs, most notably Newcastle United, to sign the striker on a five-year contract.

Ekitike has had a quick rise since making his Ligue 1 debut for Reims in the 2020-21 campaign against Lorient. He then spent six months on loan at Danish side Vejle, where he scored three goals in 11 appearances.

On his return to Reims, he quickly established himself as an important player in the team, scoring 10 goals in 23 league appearances, which made him the highest-scoring teenager in Europe's top five leagues that season.

The 20-year-old, however, failed to make an impact for Les Parisiens last season. In 32 appearances across competitions, scoring just four goals and registering as many assists.

"When PSG wants you and you’re French, you can’t refuse" - Hugo Ekitike on rejecting Newcastle United for PSG

Hugo Ekitike was very close to joining Newcastle United before the opportunity to join Paris Saint-Germain arose. He immediately turned down the move to the Premier League and decided to remain in France.

After signing for Ligue 1 champions, Ekitike revealed that he'd have joined Newcastle if not for PSG's showing interest in acquiring his services.

"I had an appointment with Luis (Campos) which meant a lot to me. It was not so long ago. We talked a lot, he is someone I value a lot. I wanted to come to Paris Saint-Germain before this exchange, but he convinced me even more," he told Le Parisien.

"I’m not setting aside everything Newcastle did for me to come. If I had to go abroad, I would have gone there. But when Paris Saint-Germain wants you and you’re French, you can’t refuse," he added.

Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid were all said to have been keeping an eye on him before his move to the Parisians.