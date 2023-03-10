PSG ready to sell two of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after Champions League exit - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly made up their mind to sell two of their three superstar attackers in Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League this season.

As per the Daily Mail, the Ligue 1 giants are now eyeing a summer transition that could see their star-studded forward line broken up.

The Parisians managed to make it through the group stage of the Champions League once again and were drawn against Bayern Munich in the round of 16. Unfortunately, they were knocked out by the German giants with an aggregate scoreline of 3-0 over two legs.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport TWO of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe could leave PSG this summer trib.al/oAHPV5M TWO of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe could leave PSG this summer trib.al/oAHPV5M

The first leg of the clash, which took place in France, saw the Ligue 1 giants suffer a 1-0 loss in front of their own fans at the Parc des Princes despite Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe taking part in the game.

The trio also failed to deliver in the return leg in Germany, with Bayern Munich condemning them to another defeat (2-0) to execute their elimination.

Following the setback, it's been reported that multiple figures at the club will bear the consequences of the failure. Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are likely going to be the main culprits among the players.

Meanwhile, PSG manager Christophe Galtier will reportedly also take part of the blame for his team's failings. It wouldn't be a surprise if the tactician were to lose his job after the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #UCL Bayern eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League — PSG have not scored one single goal in the two legs. Bayern eliminate Paris Saint-Germain from the Champions League — PSG have not scored one single goal in the two legs. 🏆 #UCL https://t.co/REEIoNs7ku

Following their Champions League elimination, the French giants will now turn their focus to domestic competitions starting this weekend. They're scheduled to take on Brest away from home in Ligue 1 on Saturday (11 March).

A look at Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe's numbers for PSG this season

We may not see this trio at the PSG next season.

It can't be denied that Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe are enjoying a prolific outing this season. The Argentine, for instance, has surpassed his tally of 11 goals and 15 assists from last season as he's already bagged 18 goals and 16 assists this term.

Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, has bagged 30 goals and eight assists in 30 matches, while Neymar has 18 goals and 17 assists to his name in 29 outings.

With the Brazilian ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury, it remains to be seen how many more goal contributions his partners in crime will record before the campaign concludes.

