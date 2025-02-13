PSG ready to spend as much as €45 million to sign Real Madrid defender: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to pay €45 million for Real Madrid's Raul Asencio, according to SPORT. The younger defender has stepped up this season amid a series of injuries in Los Blancos' backline.

The LaLiga giants are already without Eder Militao, who is ruled out for the campaign after rupturing his ACL last November. Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger is also sidelined with a hamstring injury.

David Alaba has returned to the treatment table after only recently returning to full fitness following an ACL injury in December 2023. With Real Madrid down to bare bones in defence, Asencio's emergence has been godsent for the club.

The 22-year-old has registered 21 appearances across competitions for the senior side this season, 12 of which have been starts. The player's contract expires in under 18 months and the LaLiga champions are already planning to hand him a new deal.

Trending

However, PSG are keeping a close eye on his situation and are now looking to prise him away. Asensio has a €50 million release clause in his deal, and the Ligue 1 champions are ready to offer close to that amount for his signature.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos has reportedly contacted the player's entourage to understand the possibilities of a move. The Parisians are even willing to offer the Spaniard a significant pay package to move to the Parc des Princes. However, recent reports have suggested that Asencio will sign a five-year contract with Real Madrid at the end of this season.

Real Madrid reportedly eyeing Arsenal defender

Raul Asencio

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on William Saliba, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The LaLiga giants remain keen to rope in a new defender this summer, with both David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger on the wrong side of 30.

Los Blancos have identified Saliba as the ideal man to sort out their backline. Real Madrid are reportedly in love with the Frenchman and consider him the 'Jude Bellingham of defenders'.

Saliba has been outstanding for Arsenal in recent seasons and is now one of the first names on Mikel Arteta's team sheet. This season, the 23-year-old has registered 33 appearances across competitions for the Gunners, starting all but one game.

Thanks to Saliba's efforts, Arsenal have registered the best defence in the Premier League, letting in just 22 goals in 24 games. The player is under contract until 2027 and is likely to cost a fortune.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback