PSG readying massive offer upwards of €120m to sign Arsenal superstar - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly eyeing a massive €120 million offer to land Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka. As reported by Fichajes.net, the Ligue 1 giants are eyeing a major revamp of their frontline and have set their sights on the flying England international.

Saka has established himself as a key player for both Arsenal and England following his breakthrough into the first team at a very early age. He has been one of the main protagonists behind the Gunners' fantastic season this time around, as Mikel Arteta's side remain in the Premier League title race.

The technically gifted right winger has contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 games across competitions this campaign. Aged just 21 right now, he has already made 174 appearances for Arsenal to date and has also been capped 26 times by England at senior level.

According to Fichajes.net, PSG are concerned regarding the futures of their star attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar.

Messi is widely tipped to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, with his current deal expiring at the end of the ongoing season, and has been linked with a return to Barcelona.

Mbappe's future at the club also remains uncertain, as rumors regarding his future refuse to die down.

Neymar, on the other hand, could also be offloaded by PSG this summer owing to his recurring injury problems.

Arsenal reportedly have no plans to let their star attacker depart, but a €120 million bid could be too good to turn down. If the Gunners sanction Saka's exit, it will be the biggest departure from the Emirates till date, eclipsing Alex Oxlade Chamberlain's £40 million move to Liverpool.

PSG attacker linked with shock £53 million Manchester United move

Neymar Jr has failed to deliver the elusive Champions League trophy to PSG

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar during the upcoming summer transfer window. However, a potential transfer could be affected by Lionel Messi's future at the French capital club.

Neymar has been widely speculated to depart the Parc des Princes since the start of last summer. Despite his excellent return to the pitch, the Brazilian has failed to impress the PSG hierarchy due to his injury issues.

He has missed a total of 119 games with injuries since his world-record €222 million move to the Parc des Princes in 2017. The Brazilian superstar has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 games this campaign.

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is said to be a big admirer of Neymar and is keen to sign the superstar in the summer. Paris Saint-Germain are understood to demand £53 million for Neymar's services, but their stance could change if Lionel Messi leaves.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Arsenal and other PL GW 33 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes