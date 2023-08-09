PSG receive €40m for attacker from Premier League club: Reports

If reports are to be believed, Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Hugo Ekitike could soon be on the move, with Premier League mainstays Everton submitting an offer worth up to €40m.

According to the French publication Sports Zone, the Toffees have already registered a verbal offer of €35m with an additional €5m in bonuses to PSG for the services of Ekitike.

Everton nearly escaped relegation last season, pipping Leicester City and Leeds United to 17th place. Despite having a rich history, the Merseyside club could only muster a measly tally of 36 points in the entirety of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Left winger Dwight McNeil finished as the side's top-scorer in the division with seven goals, highlighting Everton's attacking woes.

Get French Football News @GFFN



bit.ly/452k1v4 Everton have lodged a verbal offer worth up to €40m for PSG's Hugo Ekitiké (21). West Ham are also interested in the French forward. (SZ)

Things haven't been going well for Hugo Ekitike at the Parc des Princes, either. The 21-year-old Frenchman secured a dream move to PSG last summer, signing on loan from Stade Reims after a promising term.

However, Ekitike failed to dislodge the fabled trio of Lionel Messi, and Neymar, netting just four goals in 32 appearances in his debut season.

As a result, The Parisians are seemingly looking to offload the youngster, having only made his loan permanent this summer. The French outfit are reportedly looking to add Randal Kolo Muani to their ranks and need to revamp their squad in order to make room for the Eintracht Frankfurt frontman.

Apart from Everton, Ekitike has also drawn the attention of West Ham United. The Hammers recently parted ways with Gianluca Scamacca, selling him to Atalanta for a fee of €25m.

PSG have a busy transfer window ahead of them

Despite investing a gargantuan €657m in signings over the past five seasons, PSG have failed to assert their dominance in Europe, which seems to be the driving goal for the club owners.

This summer appears no better for the 11-time league champions, with multiple star players expected to leave the French capital soon.

PSG recently released , just two seasons after acquiring his signature. Furthermore, their talisman Kylian Mbappe seems destined to join Real Madrid. Even their record signing Neymar has reportedly submitted a request to exit the club.

To compensate, Paris Saint-Germain have already completed the incomings of Lucas Hernandez, Milan Skriniar, Marco Asensio and Manuel Ugarte. They have also appointed treble-winning coach Luis Enrique. Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 giants need to further improve their squad in the summer transfer window ahead of the new season.