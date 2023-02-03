PSG receive massive injury boost as UCL clash against Bayern Munich edges closer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have received a seismic boost less than two weeks before the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Bayern Munich. According to reports from L’Equipe and Le Parisien, Sergio Ramos should return to action days before the mouth-watering showdown in Paris on February 14.

PSG recorded a routine win over Ligue 1 rivals Montpellier on Wednesday (February 1), with goals from Fabian Ruiz, Lionel Messi and Warren Zaire-Emery carrying them to a 3-1 victory. The taste of the victory, however, was marred by injuries to two of their key players: Kylian Mbappe and Ramos.

Mbappe, who has scored 25 goals in 26 games for PSG this season, left the field in the 21st minute owing to a thigh injury. Ramos, on the other hand, departed 10 minutes later due to a head injury he sustained earlier in the game.

While Mbappe will remain on the sidelines for three weeks and thus miss the first leg against Bayern Munich, Ramos is expected to feature from the start. According to the latest medical bulletin (via L’Equipe and Le Parisien), the Spaniard endured a slight knock to the left adductor and the back of his head in the clash against Montpellier. His injuries are not serious and should not keep him out of action for long.

The centre-back is unlikely to be risked in Saturday’s (February 4) Ligue 1 clash against Toulouse but should be back for the French Cup Round of 16 clash against Marseille (February 8). If he completes the game without any difficulty, Ramos should be an automatic pick for Galtier against Bayern.

PSG ace Lionel Messi declares that he will return to Barcelona

In an interview with Argentine outlet Diario Ole, PSG superstar Lionel Messi disclosed his plans for the future. The Barcelona legend revealed that he wants to return to the Catalonian capital in the future to live with his family. Calling Barcelona his home, Messi stated that he would return to the city after the end of his footballing career.

“Ithink that when I finish my career, we will return to live in Barcelona, it's my home.”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has fired on all cylinders for Les Parisiens in the 2022-23 season, scoring 14 goals and claiming 14 assists in 23 appearances across competitions. He, however, is yet to extend his contract, which runs out in June 2023.

