PSG receive world-record €300 million bid for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have received a record-breaking offer for Kylian Mbappe on Monday (July 24), according to Fabrizio Romano. The transfer expert claims that Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal have submitted a formal offer of €300 million for the France international.

The Parisian outfit are reportedly convinced that the player has agreed terms with La Liga side Real Madrid. The club also chose to leave Mbappe out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan (via The Athletic).

The former Monaco man clarified that he would not extend his current contract at the Parc des Princes, which will expire in 2024. Mbappe had previously expressed his intention to see out his agreement with the club and leave in the summer of 2024 (via Fabrizio Romano).

However, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has stated that they would not allow the 24-year-old forward to walk away for free (via Reuters). The Ligue 1 club paid €180 million to acquire his services from Monaco in 2018 (via Transfermarkt).

Should Mbappe complete a move from France this summer, he will finish with 212 goals and 98 assists from 260 appearances across competitions. The World Cup winner with France also won five Ligue 1 titles, among other major trophies, during his time at PSG. However, the UEFA Champions League continues to elude the star man.

PSG skipper Marquinhos wants Kylian Mbappe to return to the squad

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG skipper Marquinhos has made his feelings clear about the current situation between Kylian Mbappe and his employers. The Brazil international is hopeful that the parties will sort out the situation and allow the 24-year-old to make his return to the squad.

The France international was left out of the 29-man squad as the Ligue 1 club tour Japan for their pre-season preparations. Speaking about the situation, Marquinhos said (via Telegraph India):

"He is an exceptional player but it is a decision that was taken over our heads, by the management. We always want to have top players with us and I hope a decision will be taken to allow him to be with us and help us this season."

The World Cup winner has been linked with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid this summer (via The Athletic). However, the latest reports suggest that Al Hilal have submitted a stunning €300 million offer for the player.