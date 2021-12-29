PSG's operation to sign Kylian Mbappe's successor could amount to massive €400 million in total: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could, reportedly, have to fork out a hefty sum in their attempts to land Kylian Mbappe's alleged successor, Erling Haaland. The total fee for the Norwegian could go as high as €400 million.

Kylian Mbappe is in the final six months of his contract with PSG. As things stand, the France international is likely to leave the Ligue 1 giants on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe recently and are planning to snap him up. They also made a couple of bids last summer for the Frenchman but PSG rejected them. Many have tipped the 23-year-old to join Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🚨🌕| Mbappé is firm in his decision to play for Real Madrid next season. @La_SER 🚨🌕| Mbappé is firm in his decision to play for Real Madrid next season. @La_SER #rmalive

While PSG hope to retain Kylian Mbappe's services, they appear to have come to terms with the fact that he will leave the club next summer. Mauricio Pochettino's side are already looking for a replacement for the former AS Monaco forward.

PSG are said to have identified Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians, though, will have to spend €400 million in total to sign the 21-year-old, according to MARCA [via Le 10 Sport].

Erling Haaland has a €75 million release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund that will reportedly become active in January. However, PSG will have to fork out more than that due to wages, agent fees and other bonuses.

GOAL @goal ▪️ 75 appearances

▪️ 76 goals



Two years of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund 💛 ▪️ 75 appearances▪️ 76 goalsTwo years of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund 💛 https://t.co/PispoMcpul

PSG are also expected to face stiff competition from other European giants in the race for Erling Haaland. Kylian Mbappe's suitors Real Madrid are said to be keen to unite the Frenchman and the Norwegian at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid's La Liga rivals Barcelona have also been credited with an interest in Erling Haaland. Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be in the mix for the goalscorer as well.

Robert Lewandowski is another potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Erling Haaland is not the only player on PSG's shortlist to replace Kylian Mbappe in the summer. The Ligue 1 giants have also reportedly identified Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski as a potential successor for the Frenchman.

The Poland international has been a key player for Bayern Munich since joining them from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. Robert Lewandowski has scored 324 goals and provided 68 assists in 354 appearances for the Bavarians.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, the 33-year-old has his contract with Bayern Munich coming to an end in 2023. Should he not sign a fresh deal, the Bundesliga champions could consider selling him next summer to avoid the risk of losing him for free.

Edited by Aditya Singh