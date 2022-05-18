PSG scheduled to meet Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe twice this week - Reports

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to hold talks with Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe twice this week, Foot Mercato has claimed. The report added that the Frenchman remains undecided on his future, contradicting claims stating that Mbappe has already agreed to join Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer saga has been the talk of the footballing fraternity over the last year. With the 23-year-old’s contract with Paris officially expiring at the end of June, the time has come to announce the result.

As per Marca (via Transfer News Live), Mbappe has "TOTAL" agreement with Real Madrid and is only waiting for the right moment to convey his decision. French publication Foot Mercato, however, strongly opposed such claims in its report, claiming that PSG are set to have fresh talks with their no. 7.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PSG have given up on keeping Kylian Mbappe and expect him to announce a move to Real Madrid, sources have told @LaurensJulien PSG have given up on keeping Kylian Mbappe and expect him to announce a move to Real Madrid, sources have told @LaurensJulien 😯🇫🇷 https://t.co/WTjwp5Tf2o

As per Foot Mercato, Mbappe is set to meet with his current employers twice this week. The first of the two meetings was scheduled to take place on Tuesday (May 17) evening. The next one is set to take place on Wednesday (May 18). The Parisians have not lost all hope and are still trying to convince Mbappe of the “viability” of their project.

Since joining the club from the French capital, Mbappe has been a force to be reckoned with, recording 168 goals and 87 assists across competitions. He has outshone both Neymar and Lionel Messi this season, emerging as Ligue 1’s leading scorer (25) as well as assist-provider (17).

Real Madrid have one “slight” advantage over PSG

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe wants to take a few days to announce his final decision. The two clubs, Real Madrid and PSG, have no option other than to wait for the 2018 World Cup winner to make his call.

As per Foot Mercato, both teams are in contention for Mbappe’s services, but Real Madrid have one advantage over PSG. Los Blancos have supposedly “laid the foundations of an agreement” with the forward, something the Parisians are yet to do. Paris are still trying to reach an agreement with the France international, who remains tight-lipped about his future.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Kylian Mbappe understood to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. 23yo forward has not yet signed. Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given up hope of keeping him. Would be among most high-profile deals of all time #RMFC #PSG #Mbappe theathletic.com/news/kylian-mb… Kylian Mbappe understood to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. 23yo forward has not yet signed. Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given up hope of keeping him. Would be among most high-profile deals of all time @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Kylian Mbappe understood to have agreed personal terms with Real Madrid. 23yo forward has not yet signed. Paris Saint-Germain have not yet given up hope of keeping him. Would be among most high-profile deals of all time @TheAthleticUK #RMFC #PSG #Mbappe theathletic.com/news/kylian-mb…

Talks in the coming days could conclude the transfer saga, but an official announcement (especially from the Madrid camp) might not arrive before June.

