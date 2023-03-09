PSG have a secret clause in superstar's contract that can keep him at the club until 2025 - Reports

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have a secret clause in superstar forward Kylian Mbappe's contract that could keep him at the club until 2025.

Mbappe looked close to joining Real Madrid last summer. Against all odds, the Frenchman penned an extension with the Parisian club. His current deal will run out at the end of the 2023-24 season.

However, according to the aforementioned report, there is a secret clause in Mbappe's contract that only the player can activate and extend his stay in the French capital for another year.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kylian Mbappe's special boots for this evening to commemorate him becoming PSG's all-time leading scorer 🤩 Kylian Mbappe's special boots for this evening to commemorate him becoming PSG's all-time leading scorer 🤩 https://t.co/WGpulM8jC4

Kylian Mbappe has been in influential form for the Parisian club this season. He has scored 30 goals and has provided eight assists in 30 matches this campaign. Mbappe recently became the Parisian club's all-time top scorer as well by scoring his 201st goal.

Since joining PSG in 2017, Mbappe has scored 201 goals and has provided 96 assists in 247 matches for the Parisians.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke ahead of the Bayern Munich clash

PSG's showdown against Bayern Munich is a must-win one. The Parisian club lost the first leg by a scoreline of 1-0, meaning they have to win the second leg.

Speaking ahead of the match, Galtier urged his team to be more aggressive, saying (via RMC Sport):

"All the matches are important. We are in a very difficult competition. There will be a winner and a loser. That's how it is. All the matches, we play them with the ambition to win them. The Champions League is always a very high goal. (...) PSG must have a much more aggressive, conquering behavior. If we are in this state of mind, we have the possibility of qualifying tomorrow evening."

He further added on Bayern as opponents:

"It's been a great institution for decades. Great players have come here, great players have replaced great players. The institution has always been on top, whether it's coaches or the team. We will be in a magnificent stadium, full. I dare to hope that we will cool this atmosphere."

The clash at the Allianz Arena is already underway. The Parisians are keen to avoid elimination from the round of 16 stages for the second season in a row.

Poll : 0 votes