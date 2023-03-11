PSG set Kylian Mbappe deadline to make decision amid interest from Real Madrid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) want long-term Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe to clarify his stance on his future at the club by May, according to The Athletic.

Mbappe was widely expected to join Los Blancos on a free transfer at the end of his contract with the Parisians last summer. However, he ended up signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants following a sudden turn of events.

Despite being upset by the Frenchman's late change of heart, Real Madrid remain interested in signing him. The Athletic reported in January that the Spanish giants will pursue a deal for the forward in the event that he decides to leave Paris.

It has been widely claimed that Mbappe feels betrayed by PSG, who he believes have failed to keep their promises to him. He set Robert Lewandowski, Aurelien Tchouameni and Milan Skriniar as top targets last summer, but Les Parisiens failed to sign any of them.

The Parisians' exit from the UEFA Champions League this week has once again put the forward's future at the club under the spotlight. Jamie Carragher is among those who believe Mbappe should seek a move away from the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe's contract with PSG expires at the end of next season. He only has the authority to extend the deal by another 12 months. The French giants thus risk losing him for free next year, a scenario they want to avoid.

Christophe Galtier's side thus hope to know the former AS Monaco's stance by May to make a decision of their own. They could decide to sell him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Such a scenario would be a huge boost for Real Madrid, who remain determined to acquire his services. It, though, remains to be seen if Mbappe will decide to stay in Paris.

Jamie Carragher picks Real Madrid as ideal destination for PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

Reacting to Bayern Munich knocking PSG out of the Champions League, Jamie Carragher said Kylian Mbappe should leave Les Parisiens. The Liverpool legend advised the 2018 FIFA World Cup to join Real Madrid as soon as possible.

"Kylian Mbappe has to leave. The sooner he's at Real Madrid, the better," Carragher said on CBS Sports.

The Ligue 1 giants are likely to demand a hefty transfer fee for Mbappe this summer. Los Blancos could thus have a decision to make regarding their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, who is also expected to be expensive.

