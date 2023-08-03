PSG set Marco Verratti price tag amid interest from Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal – Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly set a hefty price tag on Marco Verratti amid interest from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal this summer.

Verratti, 30, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation over the past few months. He is said to be keen to move on to a new challenge after receiving verbal abuse from PSG's fans earlier in May this year.

A right-footed press-resistant midfielder, the Italian has been heavily linked with a move to Al Hilal this summer. He was subject to a shock €30 million offer from the Saudi Arabian giants earlier last month.

Now, according to L'Equipe, PSG have reconsidered their position on the Pescara academy product's future amid increasing interest from Al Hilal. After rejecting the initial bid, they have set an exorbitant €60 million price tag on their star as they are unwilling to lose him.

The Parisians, who are revamping their squad under Luis Enrique, are believed to be keen to retain Verratti this summer. They still consider the player a focal point in their midfield, which has other stars such as Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Carlos Soler.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in roping in Verratti in the ongoing summer transfer window. However, both clubs have recently moved on to scouting other midfielders.

Al Hilal, on the other hand, are currently on a spending spree to bolster their squad ahead of the start of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season. They have dished out €163 million to sign Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Malcom this summer.

Overall, Verratti has registered 11 goals and 61 assists in 416 matches across all competitions for the Parisians, lifting a whopping 30 trophies.

How will PSG's midfield look like next term?

PSG, who won the Ligue 1 title ahead of RC Lens past season, have roped in two new midfielders this summer. They paid €60 million to snap up Manuel Ugarte from Sporting CP, beating Chelsea and Liverpool in the process. They also signed Cher Ndour on a free transfer.

Should Luis Enrique's side offload Marco Verratti soon, they would have 10 central midfielders in their squad. Apart from Ugarte and Ndour, they have Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Danilo Pereira, Renato Sanches, Georginio Wijnaldum, Warren Zaire-Emery and Leandro Paredes as their first-team choices at the centre of the park.

However, the Parisians are likely to let go of Sanches, Wijnaldum and Paredes on permanent transfers and loan out Ndour in the near future.