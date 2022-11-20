PSG set to rival Barcelona in race to sign 32-year-old Manchester City superstar - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly ready to rival Barcelona for the signing of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan. The Germany international is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad and could leave for free next summer.

According to the Spanish publication SPORT, PSG are ready to enter the race for Gundogan, who has so far been tracked by Barcelona. The Blaugrana are eager to strengthen their midfield and with Sergio Busquets entering the twilight of his career, they need a solid presence in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, PSG sporting director Luis Campos has also identified the German as a potential signing next summer. They will have to fend off competition from Barcelona, however, to land Gundogan.

The report claims Manchester City isn't interested in renewing the midfielder's contract, leaving him free to join another club on a Bosman move next summer.

Gundogan joined Manchester City in 2016 in a €27 million move from Borussia Dortmund. He has since grown into a crucial component of Pep Guardiola's system at the club, helping them win four Premier League titles, among other silverware.

He also scored twice in the final 15 minutes of City's final Premier League encounter against Aston Villa last season to help them snatch the league title from Liverpool's hands.

In the ongoing season, Gundogan has made 20 appearances for City across competitions, scoring two and assisting as many goals.

He is currently in Qatar with the German national team for the upcoming World Cup.

"I can definitely imagine returning to FC Nuremberg one day" - Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan amid PSG and Barcelona links

"I feel very comfortable in Manchester and I’m happy. Liverpool move? I can rule out that". Gundogan on contract expiring in June: "The summer of 2023 still feels so far away, I'm relaxed - and it’s not even clear what’s going to happen to our coach", told @Kicker."I feel very comfortable in Manchester and I’m happy. Liverpool move? I can rule out that". Gundogan on contract expiring in June: "The summer of 2023 still feels so far away, I'm relaxed - and it’s not even clear what’s going to happen to our coach", told @Kicker. 🔵 #MCFC"I feel very comfortable in Manchester and I’m happy. Liverpool move? I can rule out that". https://t.co/hSXRTnRTsl

While Barcelona and PSG continue to court Gundogan for a free move next summer, the midfielder has his heart set on a return to his former club FC Nuremberg. He recently told a Bild podcast (via The Sun):

"It will still be a bit difficult next year, but I can definitely imagine returning to FC Nuremberg one day - in whatever capacity. I associate the club and the city with incredibly great people and moments."

Gundogan spent two seasons at Nuremberg between 2009 and 2011 before moving to Dortmund.

