PSG set to seal €25 million move for Manchester United target - Reports

According to Le 10 Sport, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to complete a move for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz. Manchester United have reportedly been linked with the Spain international as well.

The contract proposed by the Parisians runs until 2027 and includes a €25 million transfer fee.

As per Corriere dello Sport, an agreement between PSG and Napoli will be finalized in the next week, probably as early as Monday (August 29). Ruiz will then undergo his medical before signing his new contract by Tuesday at the latest, according to the report (via Le 10 Sport).

Ruiz had a productive campaign with Napoli last term, recording seven goals and four assists in 32 Serie A appearances.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier seeks to add Ruiz as his fifth signing of the window so far. Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, Nordi Mukiele and Renato Sanches have all completed moves to the Parc des Princes this summer in a bustling transfer window for PSG.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are determined to reinforce manager Erik ten Hag's squad this summer. The Red Devils have already secured the services of Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, and Lisandro Martinez so far.

The Glazer family (Manchester United's owners) are said to be sahken after massive protests by United fans against the Red Devils' disastrous start to the season. The Glazers could potentially present Ten Hag with £300 million to splurge in this window, in response to these protests (via The Mirror).

PSG and Manchester United managers provide update on respective transfer situations

The Manchester United and PSG managers have provided an update on their respective situations in the final stages of the transfer window.

Galtier expects to see further activity in the transfer window, both in terms of arrivals as well as departures.

He said (via GOAL):

"It will change a lot during the last days of the transfer window. Players are in the process of leaving, others are waiting to join us. We'll see how it will end."

Meanwhile, Ten Hag wants more squad depth due to the grueling number of fixtures. He said (via Forbes):

"But I also know about this season, it's a lot of games, the World Cup, so we need more options where you have a good team, and it's not only about the team, you need a good squad to get the right results at the end of the season.”

"So we have to strengthen the squad even more and we are looking around but we also need the right players.”

