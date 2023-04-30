PSG set sights on impressive Arsenal star as they look to bolster attack: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal star Folarin Balogun this summer.

Balogun, 21, has emerged as one of the hottest offensive prospects in Ligue 1 since joining Reims on a season-long loan deal from the Gunners. He has helped Reims sit at a decent eighth-spot in the standings this season.

A right-footed poacher blessed with pace and positioning, Balogun has been linked with a lot of clubs of late. With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah established at the Emirates, the Gunners are also keen to cash in on the loanee.

According to L'Equipe, PSG have earmarked Balogun as a summer targetaimre aiming to replace Lionel Messi. They are keen to shift Kylian Mbappe to the left flank with the arrival of the England U21 striker next campaign.

PSG have been linked with a number of other attackers of late, namely Victor Osimhen, Randal Kolo Muani, Dusan Vlahovic and Marcus Thuram. However, the Parisians have opted to prioritize Balogun due to his £35 million price tag.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are prepared to offload Balogun to afford additions like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. They are said to be satisfied with their current offensive options.

Balogun, who joined the Gunners' academy in 2008, has been in good goalscoring form for Reims this season. He has scored 18 goals in 31 Ligue 1 appearances so far, also contributing three assists in 2,478 minutes of action.

Ben Jacobs shed light on Arsenal star's future amid PSG links

In his column for Caught Offside, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs stated that PSG-linked defender William Saliba will be offered an improved contract at Arsenal in the near future. He wrote:

"Saliba was born about six kilometres from the centre of Paris, so links between PSG and Saliba are only natural. But I fully expect Arsenal to get Saliba locked down to a long-term contract soon enough."

Jacobs claimed that Saliba, who is in the final 14 months of his current deal, would be keen to continue at the Mikel Arteta-coached outfit next season. Shedding light on the Frenchman's future in London, he added:

"Why wouldn't he want to stay at the club where he's playing regularly and where he could well end up being a Premier League winner? And if everything goes according to plan, the Gunners will be challenging for the UEFA Champions League next season as well and Saliba will surely want to be a big part of that."

Saliba, 22, has been a vital part of Arsenal's ongoing Premier League title charge this campaign. Prior to succumbing to a back injury, he registered three goals and one assist in 33 games across all competitions.

