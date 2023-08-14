PSG set to sign Liverpool midfield target by activating his €37 million release clause - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to relaunch talks to sign PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare who has been on Liverpool's radar.

RMC Sport reports that the Parisians have set about restarting negotiations for the Ivorian. He has a release clause of €37 million that the Ligue 1 champions could look to trigger shortly.

Sangare, 25, has been one of the Eredivisie side's most important players at the heart of their midfield. He made 45 appearances across competitions last season, bagging eight goals and three assists.

The Ivory Coast international has already made a promising start to the 2023-24 campaign. He has scored one goal and provided one assist in three games across competitions.

Sangare appears to have caught PSG's attention as their rebuild continues. Luis Enrique's side have already signed Manuel Ugarte, Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez and Marco Asensio this summer.

A move for the Ivorian could see them beat Liverpool to his signature as Jurgen Klopp's side are long-term admirers. Reports had claimed that the Reds were keeping tabs on him after failing to beat Chelsea to the signing of Moises Caicedo.

Sangare signed a new five-year contract at the Phillips Arena just a year ago. However, PSV may have been looking to protect his value and did so by placing a €37 million release clause in his new deal.

Liverpool and PSG target Ibrahim Sangare was furious when former manager Ruud van Nistelrooy resigned

Van Nistelrooy's resignation angered Sangare.

Sangare was reportedly furious when his former PSV manager Ruud van Nistelrooy resigned earlier this year. The Manchester United icon left his role as the Eredivisie giants' coach despite KNVB Cup and Johann Cruyff Shield last season.

ESPN reporter Milan van Dongen claims that Sangare was visibly frustrated with the news at the time. He alleges that the Ivorian stormed to his car in anger when learning of Van Nistelrooy's departure (via talkSPORT):

"They had to get him out of there to get him back. He was furious about Van Nistelrooy's departure. So there will also be talk within the group of players."

Sangare had impressed during his time playing under the legendary Dutchman. He made 44 appearances across competitions, scoring eight goals and providing three assists.

PSG and Liverpool fans will hope Sangare shows the same fire and passion should he arrive at either the Parc des Princes or Anfield this summer. He is renowned for his confident demeanor but has also earned plaudits for his consistent showings for PSV.