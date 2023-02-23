PSG set to spoil Barcelona's transfer plans and sign forward in the summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have identified Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Marcus Thuram, who has been heavily linked with Barcelona, as a top summer target.

Thuram, 25, has been a crucial first-team starter for Die Fohlen since arriving from Guingamp for around €9 million in the summer of 2019. Operating primarily as a centre-forward or as a left inside-forward, he has scored 42 goals and laid out 26 assists in 124 games for his club.

A versatile attacker blessed with pace and directness, Thuram turned heads during the 2022 FIFA World Cup final with a brilliant cameo for France. Subsequently, he was linked with a cut-price deal with a host of clubs like Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea last month.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: “We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go”, told Sport1Thuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. Gladbach director Virkus confirms that Marcus Thuram will leave on a free: “We have to accept that there are bigger clubs where Marcus might go”, told Sport1 🚨🇫🇷 #transfersThuram has proposals from England, Italy and Spain after Chelsea interest in January. https://t.co/7UhBQRcpKb

According to L'Equipe, PSG are keen to add Thuram to their offensive ranks due to growing doubts over South American pair Lionel Messi and Neymar's respective futures. Although Barcelona are currently considered to be the front-runners, the Ligue 1 outfit are still hopeful.

The Parisians have also added Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani and Thuram's club teammate Manu Kone to their shopping list.

Meanwhile, Thuram has also popped up on a host of European clubs' radar of late. With him in the final four months of his deal, the Sochaux youth product has drawn interest from Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid, according to SPORT.

So far, the PSG and Barcelona target has scored 14 goals and laid out four assists in 22 overall appearances in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

PSG monitoring Barcelona target's situation ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

According to Calciomercato, PSG are monitoring Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard with the intention of snapping him up ahead of the 2023-24 season. The club are set to face competition from Barcelona, who are keen to sign a right-back after Hector Bellerin's winter move.

Should Pavard seal a move to PSG, he would provide elite competition to Achraf Hakimi and Nordi Mukiele at right-back. He could also be a valuable centre-back option for Parisians manager Christophe Galtier.

Bayern, on the other hand, have set their asking price for Pavard at €30 million, as per SPORT. Julian Nagelsmann's side are in requirement of the transfer sum to rope in Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal this summer, with his purchase option at €70 million.

Overall, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has registered nine goals and 12 assists in 147 matches across all competitions for the Bavarians.

Poll : 0 votes