PSG set stunning price tag on Kylian Mbappe as Real Madrid ready move - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly open to selling star player Kylian Mbappe this summer for a transfer fee in the region of €150 million.

The French forward made his intentions of not wanting to extend his contract beyond 2024 known to the club on June 12 in a letter, as revealed by L'Equipe. PSG could now be forced into cashing in on him this summer rather than lose him for free when his contract comes to an end.

Real Madrid are interested in signing the Frenchman as they were last summer. Les Parisien were able to beat interest from the Spanish giants last summer to get Mbappe to sign a two-year contract with an option to extend by a further year. However, less than a year after the much-intense contract merry-go-round, it looks as though they find themselves in a similar situation to last summer.

This time around, though, rather than trying to keep the 24-year-old, PSG could be open to doing business should any club meet their demands.

As per journalist Julien Laurens, a transfer fee in the region of €150 million will be required in a bid to tempt the Parisians to sell the Frenchman.

This is quite below what the French club paid for Mbappe's signature in 2017. They splashed out well up to €180 million to secure his services from AS Monaco. The fee is still a world-record transfer for a teenager, as Mbappe was aged 18 at the time.

He has, of course, provided great value, becoming the club's all-time top scorer with 212 goals in 260 appearances. He has helped PSG win five Ligue 1 titles, among other honors.

Clubs that could match PSG's €150 million valuation of Kylian Mbappe this summer

Mbappe against Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Not many clubs in Europe can be able to folks out a huge sum of €150 million for a single player in today's transfer market. However, a few, have demonstrated to have such deep pockets in pulling such transfers.

With Mbappe now believed to be on the transfer market, a couple of European heavyweights will be fancying their chances of landing him this summer.

The big question remains, though, how many clubs can pay PSG's reported €150 million asking price for Mbappe?

As per RMC Sport, the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United, and if possible Newcastle United can pay the asking price.

A hefty transfer fee would definitely play a crucial role in determining where Mbappe may end up this summer. But the buying club would also at least have to be attractive to lure him.

In this regard, the likes of Real Madrid and possibly reigning European champions Manchester City hold the upper hand in any transfer tussle.

