PSG set to trigger Barcelona superstar's €50m release clause - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to trigger the €50 million release clause in Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele's contract, according to French broadcaster RMC.

Dembele, 26, is in the final year of his contract at Barcelona and has a €50 million release clause, which expires on Monday (July 31). The figure will rise to €100 million next month, but Les Parisiens intend to activate the clause before then as they look to beat competitors.

PSG are also in advanced talks with Dembele over personal terms, according to the aforementioned source. There is a feeling that a transfer is close to being done, with the France international increasingly open to moving to the Parc des Princes.

The former Borussia Dortmund winger will reportedly join the Ligue 1 champions barring any last-minute hiccups. Newly minted Parisians manager Luis Enrique is said to be a huge admirer of the attacker and appears to have green-lit the pursuit.

It's worth noting that Enrique was previously in charge of Barcelona between 2014 and 2017. However, he did not work with Dembele as the Frenchman joined the La Liga heavyweights from Borussia Dortmund two months after the Spanish tactician's departure.

Dembele has made 185 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana, bagging 40 goals and 43 assists. The ambidextrous forward has helped the Camp Nou outfit win seven trophies, including three La Liga titles.

There were suggestions that Dembele is keen to extend his stay in Catalonia beyond 2024. However, it appears that he is tempted by the prospect of joining PSG in his homeland.

PSG's pursuit of Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele not dependent on Kylian Mbappe

PSG's attempts to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona has nothing to do with Kylian Mbappe's uncertain future at the club. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for Mbappe after he was left out of the Parisians' pre-season tour of Japan. Real Madrid appears to be the likely destination for him after he rejected a mega offer from Al-Hilal.

It's worth noting that Dembele is good friends with France teammate Mbappe. The pair have played 24 games together across competitions for Les Bleus, combining to bag three goals. Ideally, PSG would prefer to form a front three of the French duo and a new No. 9, as per RMC.

However, it's unclear if the Paris outfit would risk losing Mbappe for free next year instead of cashing in on him this summer. Spanish sports daily MARCA recently reported that Luis Enrique's side have placed a €250 million price tag on the superstar.