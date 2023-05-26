PSG could sign 31-year-old forward to partner Kylian Mbappe in attack amid talk of Lionel Messi and Neymar exit: Reports

PSG are reportedly looking to sign Roberto Firmino as the partner for Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue 1 side sees the free agent as a good replacement for Lionel Messi and Neymar, who are close to leaving the club.

As per a report in Foot01, PSG are keen on adding a striker this summer to bolster their attack. They had Victor Osimhen and Kolo Muani on their list, but they considered both players too expensive.

On the hunt for a cheap alternative, they have landed on Firmino, who is set to leave Liverpool. The Brazilian will become a free agent in the summer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

He has confirmed his departure and said:

“In the beginning when I arrived it was hard to adapt to the climate, the football, everything. As for every player, it’s the same. But thank you God, we achieved everything here, we won everything together. Without my teammates, my family, the manager, you cannot do this. I’m very proud of the history, for everything we achieved together.”

He added:

“Yes, unfortunately we didn’t get the win, it wasn’t the result that you want. But the last game at home with the fans, my family here, everyone, friends, I was very emotional and happy for this, to score my last goal at home. With this shirt, this big club, I’m very happy.”

PSG will face some competition for Firmino, as Inter Milan and Barcelona are also interested in him. El Nacional suggests Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on him, and they see him as a backup to Karim Benzema.

Will Lionel Messi and Neymar leave PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain v Urawa Red Diamonds - Preseason Friendly

PSG are reportedly looking to reshuffle their squad and restart their project. There are drastic changes coming up at the club as per reports in RMC Sport, and those could start with the manager and also see the exit of several big-name players.

Lionel Messi has not been a fan favorite since joining Paris Saint-Germain, and he could be the first one to leave. His contract expires in the summer, and he is in talks to rejoin Barcelona, while Al Hilal and Inter Miami are also interested.

Neymar is also a target for Paris Saint-Germain fans, and he is open to leaving. The Ligue 1 side are also keen on letting him go, as per L'Equipe, and the forward has been linked with Manchester United.

