PSG slap bargain price tag to offload world-record signing Neymar this summer: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly named their price for Brazilian superstar Neymar, with the club seeking to conduct a squad overhaul this summer.

The 30-year-old forward has been at the Parc Des Princes since his world-record move from Barcelona in 2017. Transfermarkt reported that the €222 million fee is by far the most expensive transfer in the history of football.

Despite the Parisians claiming their record-equalling tenth Ligue 1 title, the Qatari-owned club are set to revolutionize their squad before the next campaign. This comes following another dismal season in the Champions League, in which Mauricio Pochettino's side were knocked out by Real Madrid in the second-round.

According to Sky Sports, as per AS, the French champions are willing to listen to offers for Neymar. The forward could leave for as little as €90 million.

However, the club are not actively seeking to sell one of their star players. Neymar himself insisted that he is going to see out the three years remaining on his current contract.

Neymar, who has scored 98 goals in his 141 appearances for PSG, was asked by ESPN about the whistles he received from the crowd during the game on Saturday, 23 April against Lens. He defiantly said (via AS):

"They're going to get tired of blowing the whistle because I have three more years left on my contract.

"I'm going to stay, so either they stop or they're going to have to take even more breath."

PSG set for summer of squad upheaval

The Brazilian international isn't the only player who could be set to leave the French capital this season as PSG officials seek to create a more balanced squad.

L'Équipe are quoted by AS as saying that senior players such as Julian Draxler, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes and Thilo Kehrer are all surplus to requirements. Angel di Maria also looks set to leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

Manager Pochettino faces an uncertain future after being heavily booed by his own fans following confirmation of the Argentine's first league championship of his managerial career. Sporting Director Leonardo is also under scrutiny following the club's failure to win their inaugural Champions League title.

PSG will also be looking to remove several players off the wage bill who are currently out on-loan, including Rafinha, Pablo Sarabia and Alphonse Areloa.

