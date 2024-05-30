PSG sound out move for Liverpool star who admitted he could imagine playing for Ligue 1 giants: Reports

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s radar this summer. The Frenchman touched on a potential move to the Parc des Princes last year.

L'Equipe reports that Konate, 25, is a potential opportunity for several European clubs including the Parisians. He has two years left on his contract and didn't enjoy the best of seasons at Anfield.

Konate has been in talks with Liverpool over signing a contract extension and a deal is expected to be sorted. He's been with the Merseysiders since July 2021 and forged his way into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI.

Klopp won't be in charge of the Reds next season and has been replaced by Arne Slot. The Dutchman is set to oversee a new era at Anfield and it remains to be seen what stance he takes over the 14-cap France international.

Trending

PSG have sounded out Konate and informed his intermediaries that they are monitoring him as they like his versatility. He appeared 37 times across competitions last season, helping his side keep 11 clean sheets.

Expand Tweet

Konate was asked about the Ligue 1 giants last year and refused to rule out ever joining them. He told Canal Plus:

"Could I imagine myself wearing the red and blue of PSG? If I said no, I’d be lying, but if you’re asking, is it one of my objectives? Not at all."

Konate will be vying with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah for a starting berth next season. That's if he puts pen to paper on a new deal with the Carabao Cup holders.

Ibrahima Konate reflects on his time playing under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp signed Ibrahima Konate three years ago.

Konate was sad to see Klopp leave but insisted Liverpool was still a legendary club without the German tactician. The Frenchman told France TV Info:

"Liverpool is Liverpool. Klopp was the one who came looking for me and got me to the level I’m at today. It will always be a legendary, exceptional club. Everyone is apprehensive, and every player is aware of that."

Expand Tweet

Klopp spent nine years in charge at Anfield, ending the Merseysiders' 30-year wait for league glory. He guided them to seven major trophies including the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League.

Konate arrived from RB Leipzig in £36 million in 2021 with Klopp eager to strengthen his defense. He put his trust in the former Sochaux centre-back and he was soon a first-team regular under the iconic coach.