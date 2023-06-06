PSG to speed up pursuit to sign 25-year-old attacker on a free transfer: Reports

PSG are reportedly intensifying their efforts to sign Marcus Thuram after his contract runs out at Borussia Mönchengladbach at the end of this month. The Frenchman has interest from Arsenal and AC Milan, but is leaning towards a move to Paris.

As per a report in L'Equipe, PSG are making swift moves in the transfer window and are closing in on their third signing. They have all but sealed the deal for Manuel Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon, while Marco Asensio is joining on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

According to reports, both players have had their medicals at the club and are waiting for the official announcements. The Ligue 1 champions are now speeding up efforts to lure Thuram to Paris and have begun talks with the player.

The report adds that centre-back Milan Skriniar will also be unveiled soon, but they are waiting for his Inter Milan contract to expire. The defender has a big game this weekend when the Italian side face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final.

PSG target Marcus Thuram confirms exit from Borussia Mönchengladbach

PSG target Marcus Thuram has already confirmed that he will not be signing a new deal at Borussia Mönchengladbach. The versatile forward wants a new challenge and has begun talks with several clubs regarding his future.

Arsenal and Liverpool were linked with the Frenchman by BILD, while Sky Italia and CalcioMercato claimed that AC Milan were keeping tabs on his situation. However, the three clubs are focusing elsewhere right now, and Thuram is closing in on a move to PSG.

Speaking to Mönchengladbach’s official website, Thuram said:

“For me personally, the past four years have been fantastic. I came here as a young player and I’ve developed tremendously. It was outstanding to compete in the Champions League with Borussia and to play our way into the national team through good performances. I owe this club a lot and I will never forget what they have done for me. Borussia will always have a special place in my heart.”

The PSG target scored 13 goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga this season in 30 matches. He also scored a hat trick in the DFB Pokal against Oberachern.

Thuram was also a part of the France side that made it to the FIFA World Cup final, and he managed two assists despite coming on a substitute in all five of his appearances.

