PSG sporting director expressed desire to get rid of Lionel Messi and Neymar even before Nasser Al-Khelaifi: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sporting director Luis Campos reportedly wanted to get rid of star attackers Lionel Messi and Neymar even before president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Messi left the Parisians on a free transfer this summer after a two-season stint to join MLS side Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Neymar ended a six-season stay at the Parc des Princes, moving to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in a €90 million move (as per ESPN).

While the duo delivered two Ligue 1 titles, the Parisians struggled to make an impression in Europe, going out in the first knockout round in both years. Towards the end of the 2022-23 season, Messi was jeered by the club faithful, while fans also protested outside Neymar's residence.

Campos was already under pressure because of the Kylian Mbappe situation. The striker was close to joining Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer before performing a U-turn to stay put at PSG. However, he's once again linked with Los Blancos in 2024, having refused to extend his deal beyond next summer.

This summer, Campos jettisoned the two 'unhappy' stars Messi and Neymar, which as per Le Parisien (via le 10 sport), was lauded by PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

A rebuild is underway at the Parc des Princes under new boss Luis Enrique, with the likes of Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele and Milan Skriniar arriving. Meanwhile, the likes of Marco Verratti and Sergio Ramos have also departed PSG.

Under contract till 2025, Campos will hope that the new arrivals can kickstart a new era at the club.

How have Lionel Messi and Neymar fared after leaving PSG?

Lionel Messi (right)

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar have hit the ground running at their respective new clubs. Messi has particularly sizzled at Inter Miami, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across three different competitions.

Lionel Messi, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, has helped the Herons win the inaugural Leagues Cup, their first-ever trophy. He has also them to the US Open Cup final and lifted them off the foot of the MLS Eastern Conference.

Miami's slim hopes of a playoff berth are alive, trailing ninth-placed New York for the last playoff place by five points with two games in hand.

Meanwhile, Neymar marked his Al-Hilal debut with a superb cameo appearance. He's yet to open his account after two games but delivered two assists in 26 minutes in their 6-1 Saudi Pro League win at home to Al-Riyadh.

The former Barcelona attacker, though, drew a blank in the 1-1 draw at Damac FC despite playing 90 minutes.