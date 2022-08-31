PSG stance on Neymar revealed amid rumors of Chelsea interest - Reports

Chelsea have been linked to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar in recent weeks, following their indifferent start to the current campaign. However, according to the Express, the Parisians do not see Neymar's exit from the Parc des Princes as more than a rumor.

PSG have no interest in sanctioning Neymar's sale in this window, even though the forward is linked with a Stamford Bridge move. There has been no contact between the two clubs, and with the Parisians not planning to sell, the Brazil international looks set to stay in Paris.

Neymar has also started the season in red-hot form for the capital club, scoring six times and providing as many assists in four games.

Chelsea continue to look at options to strengthen in the transfer market, with the Blues hoping to improve their form following some early stumbles.

An attacker remains a priority for the Blues. Even if the west London outfit fail to bring Neymar in, they will hope to wrap up another deal. Anthony Gordon, Wilfried Zaha, and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have all been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

PSG will hope Neymar can maintain his fine form all season, with the French giants hoping to lift the Champions League at the end of the current campaign.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and owner Todd Boehly will hope they have done enough for the team to succeed in the post-Abramovich era, with the race for the top-four looking even tighter this season.

PSG are interested in Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante: Reports

The Parisians might not want to let go of their Brazilian forward. However, Neymar's move isn't the only potential piece of business between PSG and the Blues. According to a report by The Times (via The Sun), the Parisians are interested in a move for N'Golo Kante.

The French giants previously wanted to sign the midfielder back in 2018 but the Frenchman decided to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge, signing a five-year contract. With his contract set to expire next year, Kante will be officially allowed to discuss a move with other clubs in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea might not want to let the quality midfielder leave and a contract extension may be in the works. However, the Parisians are likely to continue monitoring Kante's situation.

