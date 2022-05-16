PSG star 'boycotted' Montpellier clash due to his refusal to wear kit featuring rainbow flag in support of LGBTQ+ community: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Idrissa Gueye refused to play in his side's 4-0 victory over Montpellier on May 14 because he did not want to wear a shirt with his number in rainbow colors, according to reports.

In recognition of the upcoming International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia, on Tuesday, May 17, players from across the French leagues wore special shirts to mark the occasion and show support.

However, following the game, PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino was asked about Gueye's absence. The Argentine boss claimed the 32-year-old omission from the teamsheet was due to 'personal reasons' but stated the player was not injured.

French outlet RMC Sport have reported that the former Everton and Aston Villa star boycotted the match due to not wanting to play in the rainbow colors. The report also claims that the Senegal international missed last season's equivalent fixture, with the club claiming Gueye was suffering from gastroenteritis.

According to The Mail, in Gueye's native Senegal, homosexuality can result in five years imprisonment and gay marriage is considered illegal.

Gueye joined the French champions from Everton in 2019 and has since made 110 appearances for the Parisiens. The Sun recently reported that Tottenham were plotting a bid for the midfielder this summer, as Gueye only has one year left on his current deal.

Mauricio Pochettino admits winning Ligue 1 title with PSG is not enough

Amid rumors that the former Tottenham boss is set to be sacked this summer, Pochettino has recognized that the French champions demand more than just the Ligue 1 title.

PSG were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Real Madrid, as the Qatari-owned club's wait for their elusive European Cup continues.

Following the victory over Montpellier on Saturday, 14 May, Pochettino told a press conference (as quoted by The Mail):

"The objective is always in a club like Paris Saint-Germain to win the Champions League. The most important (thing) is to try to build something special. The important thing is to learn from the experience. This football club is building to win."

"It's difficult in a club like Paris Saint-Germain because the objectives are so big and when you win the league, sometimes it looks like it's not enough. Of course, for us, it's not enough because we also want to win every single competition that we play."

