PSG star decides against renewing contract amidst interest from Real Madrid - Reports

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has reportedly decided against renewing his contract with the French giants this summer. The Frenchman has just one year remaining on his current deal with the club, which could force PSG to sell him this summer. Real Madrid are said to be monitoring Mbappe's situation at PSG.

According to L'Equipe, the French winger has informed PSG that he will not be signing a contract extension with the club. However, he is willing to see out the remainder of his contract, which is set to expire in 2022.

Real Madrid have had a long-standing interest in Mbappe but have been unable to raise the funds required to sign the 22-year-old. Los Blancos are set to be handed a major boost in their pursuit of Mbappe as he could become a free agent next summer.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy for €180 million in the summer of 2017. Mbappe has developed into one of the most lethal strikers in Europe, and one of the most sought after players during his four seasons with the French giants.

He has scored an astonishing 111 goals in just 127 appearances for PSG. Mbappe has helped the club win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de La Ligue's during his time with the club.

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was desperate to sign Kylian Mbappe last summer, but was unable to do so due to the club's financial situation. Despite Zidane parting ways with the club, Real Madrid have not dropped their interest in the PSG star.

The Spanish giants are keen to sign a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who is approaching the latter stages of his career.

Mbappe recently revealed that he will honor the remainder of his contract with PSG out of respect for the club and its fans.

"Everyone knows I have a deep connection to the club. I want to thank them because when I come here I am no one. They gave me more confidence than I deserved. I have always been grateful to the officers and the club. PSG know my feelings and know I will not do anything to damage the club," said Mbappe.

Real Madrid will need to get rid of some high earners before signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe next summer

Real Madrid will need to part ways with a number of high earners if they are to accommodate the wages of Kylian Mbappe next summer. The likes of Gareth Bale, Isco and Marcelo are all on enormous wages but are currently on the fringes of the squad.

Gareth Bale and Marcelo have just one year remaining on their contracts with Real Madrid, and are set to become free agents next summer. Isco, on the other hand, has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

