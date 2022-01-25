PSG star eyes Premier League return with Arsenal being favored destination - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly keen to join Arsenal and return to the Premier League after just six months in France. Reports have suggested that the Gunners are keen to strengthen their midfield during the ongoing transfer window.

According to Sky Sports, Wijnaldum has grown frustrated with his role at PSG under Mauricio Pochettino. The 31-year-old has been unable to nail down a regular place in the club's starting line-up this season.

Wijnaldum spent five years with Liverpool prior to his move to the Parcs des Princes last summer. He made 237 appearances for the Merseyside club in all competitions, scoring 22 goals and providing 16 assists.

He helped Liverpool win their first-ever Premier League title during the 2019-20 season and the Champions League during the 2018-19 campaign. Wijnaldum was a key member of the Reds' starting line-up prior to his departure from the club. He, however, opted to run down his contract with the Reds and join PSG on a free transfer.

Wijnaldum signed a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants last summer. He has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the club this season and has scored three goals, but is unhappy with his current role at the club.

Arsenal are believed to be keen to sign a box-to-box midfielder during the ongoing transfer window to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park. According to Metro, the Gunners have been linked with a move for Portuguese sensation Renato Sanches. However, they are likely to face stiff competition from a number of Europe's top clubs for the LOSC Lille midfielder's signature.

Wiijnaldum reportedly admired the north London club as a boy and is eyeing a move to Mikel Arteta's side this month. PSG are, however, unwilling to entertain the prospect of parting ways with the former Liverpool star in the ongoing window.

gives an update on Georginio Wijnaldum, with talk of the midfielder being open to a return to the Premier League

Arsenal's lack of quality midfield options could result in them making a move for PSG star Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum in action for Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of consistency shown by Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka in recent years. The 29-year-old has made just ten Premier League appearances for the Gunners this season due to injuries and suspensions.

Albert Sambi Lokonga, who arrived last summer, has shown glimpses of his potential during the first-half of the season. The youngster, however, lacks experience and is likely to take time to adjust to the speed and physicality of the Premier League.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum after it was revealed he has an emotional attachment to the club.



Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Georginio Wijnaldum after it was revealed he has an emotional attachment to the club.

Meanwhile, Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has made the No. 10 position role at Arsenal his own. He has scored four goals and has provided three assists in 19 Premier League games this season. Thomas Partey, on the other hand, has produced the goods for Arsenal in defensive midfield.

The only midfield element the Gunners lack is a top-quality box-to-box midfielder and could therefore make a move for PSG star Wijnaldum. The Dutch midfielder's experience, energy, work-rate and eye for goal make him the ideal transfer target for Arteta's side.

