PSG star Gianluigi Donnarumma attacked, robbed of €500,000 and tied up at home in Paris - Reports

In a shocking turn of events, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was attacked, tied up, and robbed of €500,000 at his home last night by robbers, according to BFMTV.

Donnarumma joined PSG two years ago after breaking into the limelight while plying his trade for AC Milan between 2015 and 2021. He has made 72 appearances for the French outfit since then, winning three major trophies, including two Ligue 1 titles.

While his professional career in Paris may be flourishing, his personal life sadly took a dark turn yesterday (July 20). As per Actu17, Gianluigi Donnarumma and his wife both fell victim to a violent robbery where they were stripped and tied up. The financial damages are estimated to be around €500,000.

A statement was released by @Football__Tweet on Twitter:

“The victims, who were tied up, managed to take refuge in a hotel located not far from their home around 3:20am. The staff of the establishment then alerted the police and took care of the couple, who were in shock. The 24-year-old Italian goalkeeper and his partner were taken to hospital for treatment."

Authorities have already commenced an investigation but the perpetrators are still currently on the run. We can only hope that in time, Gianluigi Donnarumma and his wife are able to put this traumatic event behind them.

PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma wants to leave the club this summer - Reports

According to reports from Sports Zone, Gianluigi Donnarumma has grown disillusioned with life at PSG and wants to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

As per the report, the 24-year-old is 'irritated' with the constant changes of managers, key players, and directors. Over the span of his two seasons at the club, both Mauricio Pochettino and Christophe Galtier have lost their jobs. Moreover, Lionel Messi has also left the club, and Kylian Mbappe could potentially be sold this summer.

In addition, the PSG shot-stopper has also fallen victim to the ire of some PSG fans. Many turned on him for replacing Keylor Navas in the starting XI and his occasional mistakes in front of goal.

While the 24-year-old is still contracted to the club until 2026, he has been linked to Serie A giants Juventus. He could replace Wojciech Szczesny in the Old Lady's starting XI.

He made 48 appearances across all competitions for PSG last season, keeping 14 clean sheets in the process.