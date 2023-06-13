PSG star Kylian Mbappe dreams of becoming Real Madrid's leader after Karim Benzema's Saudi move: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe is reportedly keen to replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

Mbappe, 24, has recently made headlines after reportedly sending a letter to PSG, informing them about his decision to not extend his deal beyond 2024. He has also issued a statement, since then, to clarify his position (h/t AFP):

"I have never discussed a contract extension with PSG. The board has been informed since July 15, 2022 of my decision not to extend beyond 2024, and the letter sent was only meant to confirm what I had already told them."

According to Le Parisien, Mbappe has expressed an interest to secure a switch to Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead of the next campaign. He is keen to fill the leadership void left by Benzema's shock move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

Mbappe, who was heavily linked with Real Madrid last summer, is hoping to seal a move to the La Liga club to fulfill two of his dreams. He is aiming to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy and win the Ballon d'Or award soon.

The Parisians are willing to cash in on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for £129 million, according to ESPN.

So far, Mbappe has scored a staggering 212 goals and laid out 98 assists in 260 games for the Ligue 1 champions.

Real Madrid and PSG tipped to sign Premier League star this summer

In his Mirror column, Liverpool great Robbie Fowler gave his opinion on Mohamed Salah's Reds future. He wrote:

"Looking around at the top of world football right now, it seems like it's a good time to be a proven striker. Which is why I think, it won't just be Harry Kane who will be in demand among clubs this summer... but Mo Salah too."

Identifying Real Madrid and PSG as two potential future destinations for the former Chelsea star, Fowler continued:

"I mention Salah because I think that he could be targeted this summer, and it wouldn't shock me in the slightest if both Real Madrid and PSG come in for him – with the French club nailed on in my opinion to try and get him."

Salah, 30, has established himself as one of the best footballers in the world since joining the Reds from AS Roma for £36.5 million in 2017. He has helped the Reds lift seven trophies so far, including the 2019-20 Premier League title.

So far, the Egyptian has registered 186 goals and 79 assists in 305 games across all competitions for Liverpool.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes