PSG star Kylian Mbappe’s departure imminent as Real Madrid improve offer - Reports

Real Madrid and PSG are finally closing in on an agreement for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe after constant contact between the clubs over the last few days. The last proposal offered by Real Madrid is €170 million plus another €10 million in add-ons.

This latest bid by Real Madrid will reportedly be accepted by PSG since they have verified that it is the best solution in this situation. Kylian Mbappe has already decided to play for Los Blancos and PSG would rather sell the Frenchman this summer than lose him for free next year.

🎙PSG President Nasser Al Khelaifi: "Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷? I was very clear, we were very clear. The club's position is clear. We're not going to repeat it and we're not going to change it." [@fraporzio95] #PSG #RMAlive pic.twitter.com/1RNZL7LDmx — RouteOneFootball (@Route1futbol) August 26, 2021

The announcement could take place on Friday (August 27). Mbappe is rumored to be traveling to Madrid before joining the French national team ahead of their match against Bosnia next Wednesday (Sept 1).

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, has made it clear that PSG were neither comfortable, nor satisfied with Real Madrid’s actions over the past few days. Without denying the possibility of Kylian Mbappe’s departure, he expressed his anger and disgust at the way the transfer saga has unfolded this summer. Khelaifi's comments came after the 2021-22 Champions League group stage draw on Thursday (August 26).

Real Madrid believe they were fair in their pursuit of PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez

Real Madrid firmly believe that everything they did was in accordance with the law. The club feel they acted correctly and appropriately in their approach to signing Kylian Mbappe. With the player already agreeing to the transfer, Los Blancos have the upper hand in these proceedings as well. It seems only a matter of time before PSG agree to the deal and Mbappe’s transfer is made official.

Confirmed. Real Madrid made a new official bid to Paris Saint-Germain for Kylian Mbappé. €170m guaranteed + €10m add ons. ⚪️🚨 #RealMadrid #Mbappé



Real Madrid sources feeling is that it will be the final bid. Mbappé only wants Real Madrid, now or next summer. pic.twitter.com/xRhVUsYDlt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2021

Mbappe continues to train with the Parisians currently as no official statement finalizing the transfer has been released by either club. But the player is not expected to feature in PSG’s game against Reims on Sunday (August 29).

Florentino Perez’s new dream project for Real Madrid finally seems to be in action. It has cost Los Blancos plenty of money but after many years, the 'Galactico' project seems to be on the verge of a re-birth. Mbappe's signing will surely excite all Real Madrid fans, who have gone a long time without seeing a flashy signing of this kind.

