PSG star Kylian Mbappe has selected his house in Spain ahead of Real Madrid move next summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid continues to be the talk of the town.

Mbappe's current contract with the Parisians expires on June 30 next summer, following which he will be a free agent.

Reports from journalist Edu Aguirre (via El Nacional) suggest that the Frenchman already has one foot in Madrid, having already chosen a house for himself when he eventually moves in 2024. Aguirre added that the player has neither bought it nor rented it, but a friend of Mbappe's is currently reserving the house for him.

That friend is none other than former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, who move to Saudi club Al-Ittihad in the summer window this year. Following his departure, Benzema still owns the property that he could potentially keep on hold should Kylian Mbappe's transfer materialize.

The long-drawn saga between PSG, Mbappe and Real Madrid continues to brew and hopefully there will be clarity on the matter soon enough.

The Frenchman has made a good start to the current season with PSG, netting eight goals in nine appearances across competitions so far.

Jude Bellingham's arrival at Real Madrid could sidetrack buzz for PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in June for a fee rising up to €105 million. The English midfielder has hit the ground running with Los Blancos, grabbing 10 goals and three assists in his first 10 games for the club.

Such is the buzz around Bellingham that it could lead them forgetting another huge name - Kylian Mbappe.

Expand Tweet

Mbappe's transfer saga with Real Madrid first began in 2021 and two seasons later, is still going strong with a similar lack of clarity as in the past. The Frenchman put pen to paper on a new deal with PSG just last year. However, his contract expires in June 2024, after which he can join Real on a free transfer.

As per Spanish outlet AS, should Kylian Mbappe arrive in Madrid, he will share the spotlight with Jude Bellingham. There will be little to no chance of him being the 'main main', as would be the case had he joined before the Englishman.

Regardless, Mbappe's potential arrival could be the last piece in another dynasty created by club president Florentino Perez as he continues to purchase the best talent in world football.