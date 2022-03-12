PSG star Kylian Mbappe set to open contract talks with Real Madrid very soon: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to begin contract talks with Real Madrid very soon.

The latest chapter in the huge transfer saga involving Mbappe, PSG and Real Madrid is set, with Los Blancos reportedly set to win the war.

Mario Cortegana reported the same following Real Madrid's victory over PSG in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Cortegana said that talks will begin very soon. Any possibility that saw the Frenchman remain at the Parc des Princes was put to bed with the huge loss to Madrid on Wednesday.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎖| The contract talks between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are set to open VERY soon. 🎖| The contract talks between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are set to open VERY soon. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖| The contract talks between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are set to open VERY soon. @MarioCortegana https://t.co/Fb8IGyQ30l

Mbappe received a standing ovation at the Santiago Bernabeu when he made his first appearance on the pitch with his family watching on. His family now reportedly believe Madrid are the perfect destination for the Frenchman and he could seal the transfer in weeks.

PSG rejected a €170 million bid from Los Blancos for the former AS Monaco striker last summer. A period of disdain from the Parisian side then began with director Leonardo labeling Real Madrid's pursuit of the forward as 'disrespectful'.

But the 23-year-old has always had his eyes on a move to the 13-time UEFA Champions League winners.

He scored in Wednesday's game having also scored in the first-leg with both goals being huge examples of the unbelievable talent the striker possesses.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎖| Any possibilty that saw Kylian Mbappe extend with PSG vanished on Wednesday night. 🎖| Any possibilty that saw Kylian Mbappe extend with PSG vanished on Wednesday night. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖| Any possibilty that saw Kylian Mbappe extend with PSG vanished on Wednesday night. @MarioCortegana https://t.co/alzyblRfkI

PSG's blockbuster summer of signings not enough to keep Mbappe from Real Madrid

All the signs point to the forward heading to the Santiago Bernabeu

Last summer, PSG went into the transfer market with only Europe's top talents on the agenda.

They brought in Barcelona legend Lionel Messi, former Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Liverpool midfielder Giorginio Wijnaldum.

Despite this, the side have faltered, exiting both the Coupe de France and now the UCL.

Mbappe has been the Parisian's main man this season. At times, it feels that the likes of Messi and Neymar Jr. are just getting in the way of showing that he is the world's top talent.

Madrid's experience of huge success in Europe's elite club competition cloincides with the Frenchman's hunger to achieve huge personal success. This makes the move a match made in heaven.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎖| Kylian Mbappe’s family valued the affection be received by the Santiago Bernabeu. 🎖| Kylian Mbappe’s family valued the affection be received by the Santiago Bernabeu. @MarioCortegana 🇫🇷🎖| Kylian Mbappe’s family valued the affection be received by the Santiago Bernabeu. @MarioCortegana https://t.co/LVnarHRQbf

This season, the French striker has 25 goals and 17 assists in 35 games for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions.

He is emerging as this generation's finest performer and in Carlo Ancelotti's side, he has the foundations of a side brimming with trophy success.

Potentially the biggest transfer of the summer might just be around the corner.

Edited by Aditya Singh