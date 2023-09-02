PSG star to leave club on loan and join UCL rival - Reports

PSG star Juan Bernat is reportedly close to joining Benfica on loan. The defender is not a part of Luis Enrique's plans at the club and was free to leave.

As per a report in L’Équipe, Benfica are negotiating a loan deal with PSG and are close to reaching an agreement. The Spaniard is training with the 'undesirables' at the club and was told he was free to leave.

Bernat had interest in him since the start of the summer, but no move materialized. Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin and RB Leipzig were interested in signing the former Bayern Munich star, but none of the Bundesliga sides were able to agree a deal.

Benfica are now leading the chase to sign the left-back, who has a contract until 2025. Paris Saint-Germain have moved on from the Spaniard, who has played 128 matches for the Ligue 1 club.

The Portuguese side loaned in Julian Draxler from the French champions last season and have a good relationship with the Ligue 1 side. They are hoping that they can use this to complete a swift move for the left-back.

PSG have busy end to summer transfer window

PSG were one of the busiest clubs at the end of the summer transfer window. They managed to sell Marco Verratti to Qatari side Al Arabi, while they are also in talks with Al Ettifaq to sell Gini Wijnaldum.

They also had a big incoming transfer sorted, with Randal Kolo Muani joining the club. The French striker forced a move from Eintracht Frankfurt as he was desperate to join PSG. He told Sky Germany earlier this week:

"I owe Eintracht Frankfurt a lot. I've taken the fans to my heart and have always behaved in a highly professional way. I always gave everything for the club until the very end. However, it's no secret that Paris Saint-Germain made a record offer for me. A move to Paris is now a unique opportunity for me. I would like to move to Paris and have also informed the people in charge. I hope and wish that Eintracht will agree to Paris' offer and that this move will now be made possible for me."

The Bundesliga side had rejected a €80 million offer earlier this week but agreed to sell him for €75 million plus €15 million in add-ons as per RMC Sport.