PSG star Neymar Jr willing to lower salary in a bid to join former club this summer - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar is reportedly prepared to lower his salary to secure a return to Barcelona this summer.

Spanish outlet Betevé reports that the Brazilian is willing to lower his astronomical salary at the Parc des Princes. He would reportedly earn around €12 million per year should he finalize his return to the Blaugrana.

Neymar currently earns €48.57 million per year at PSG, per Salary Sport. He is the second-highest-paid player in Ligue 1 behind his Parisian teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The 31-year-old's willingness to lower his salary suggests how much he desires a return to Camp Nou. He left Barcelona in 2017 when the Parisians triggered the €222 million release clause in his contract.

Neymar was a massive hit at Barca before his exit, bagging 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 games across competitions. He has hit similar numbers for PSG, with 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 matches.

However, he has endured a wholly much more tumultuous spell at the Parc des Princes than at Camp Nou. The Brazilian has been at loggerheads with the club's fans throughout his stay in the French capital.

It remains to be seen how the veteran winger will be perceived by Barcelona fans if a blockbuster return to the La Liga champions does occur. However, he is doing all the right things with regard to the financial aspect of securing a reunion.

The Brazil international is also reportedly negotiating with PSG to terminate his contract. Therefore he would rejoin the Blaugrana on a free transfer which would help aid the Catalan giants' financial issues at present.

Luis Suarez claims PSG's Neymar would have won the Ballon d'Or if he stayed at Barcelona

Luis Suarez (right) claims his former Barca teammate would have won the Ballon d'Or.

Neymar's former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez has claimed that the Brazilian would have a Ballon d'Or to his name if he stayed at Camp Nou. The Uruguayan played alongside the PSG forward for four years with the duo enjoying much success as part of the MSN frontline alongside Lionel Messi.

Suarez lavished praise on the Parisian attacker in a recent interview with PLACAR. He said:

“I am responsible for my words. If Neymar had stayed in Barcelona, he would have won the Ballon d’Or."

Neymar is yet to win the Ballon d'Or during his career but finished third in the rankings for the award in 2015 and 2017. He left the Blaugrana that same year and has since not managed to make a real claim to be given the honor.

The Brazilian has failed to win the UEFA Champions League with PSG since his departure from Barca. He won that competition once in 2015 while part of the Catalan giants' side.