PSG forward Neymar reportedly wants to return to Barcelona in the upcoming transfer window. However, it will be extremely difficult for the Blaugrana to sign him given their precarious financial situation.

With Lionel Messi being linked with a return to Camp Nou this summer, the Brazilian wishes to come back as well, according to Spanish news outlet Relevo.

Neymar's contract with the Parisians runs until 2025, but his relationship with the club has deteriorated in recent months. He hasn't played since February due to an ankle injury and was ruled out for the remainder of PSG's campaign after undergoing surgery. A few weeks ago, fans gathered outside Neymar's house demanding he leave the club.

All this has led to the Brazilian wanting a move away from the Parc des Princes. He is keen on returning to Barcelona, where he enjoyed four successful years. Neymar even joined in their La Liga title celebrations recently, which shows his strong connection with the side six years after his departure.

However, the report suggests that a reunion with Barcelona is an impossible dream for Neymar right now. His poor injury record with PSG doesn't hold him in good stead.

Also, at 31 years of age, his best years are probably behind him. The Catalans are looking to promote more young talents after their failed experiments with big money signings in the last few years.

Barcelona will have to offload a few players this summer in order to accommodate Messi, if an agreement is reached, and the situation would be even more complicated with Neymar.

Chelsea are reportedly the Brazilian's only suitors right now as they look to rebuild under Mauricio Pochettino next season following what's been a disastrous campaign on all fronts.

Neymar's injury record with PSG is atrocious

Since his world-record €222 million move to PSG in 2017, Neymar's time at the club has been beset with injury problems. He's suffered several injury issues, causing him to miss a plethora of games.

Neymar has made a total of 173 appearances for the Parisians since joining them, but has also missed a staggering 116 games through injuries.

An appalling pattern includes the Brazilian picking up a serious injury towards the business end of the season, usually in February or March of the calendar year.

This has caused him to miss plenty of key Champions League fixtures, as Neymar's injury crisis paints a grim picture of his time at PSG.

