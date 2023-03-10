PSG star ruled out for at least 10 days - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Marquinhos has been ruled out for 10 days with a hip injury. The Brazilian limped off with the issue during the Parisians' 2-0 (3-0 aggregate) UEFA Champions League last 16 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday (March 8).

Marquinhos seemed to pick up the problem during the side's warmup session ahead of the loss at the Allianz Arena. He headed to the dressing room but did return and start the match. However, he was substituted in the 36th minute for Nordi Mukiele.

According to French journalist Hadrien Grenier, Marquinhos will be unavailable for the next 10 days. This means he will miss PSG's trip to the Stade Francis-Le Ble to face Brest in the league on Saturday (March 11). He will also miss the clash with Rennes on March 19. Christophe Galtier's side are top of Ligue 1, holding an eight-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

Marquinhos joins his compatriot Neymar on the sidelines as the Brazilian attacker has been ruled out for the rest of the season. He suffered an ankle injury that requires surgery.

PSG will be looking to bounce back from their UEFA Champions League disappointment against Brest. The Ligue 1 title is now their only focus for the season as they have already exited the Coupe de France.

Pressure is growing on Galtier following the defeat to Bayern. He will be without one of his key men for the next 10 days as his side suffer another setback.

PSG set to target Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva in the summer

The Parisians are plotting a move for Bernardo Silva.

PSG will reportedly look to pursue a deal for Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva in the summer.

L'Equipe reports that the Parisians are looking to rebuild their team following their Champions League exit. The French giants' sporting advisor Luis Campos has a shot at luring the Portuguese playmaker to the Parc des Princes.

Silva, 28, has been in superb form this season, scoring four goals and contributing five assists in 37 games across competitions. He is contracted to City until 2025 but has been regularly linked with a departure.

However, PSG could face competition from Barcelona for his signature. The Catalan giants have reportedly been told to pay €65 million to sign Silva in the next transfer window.

Galtier's side will be helped in their potential pursuit by the fact that Barca have been warned by La Liga about their financial constraints. The Spanish league's president has said that they need to lower their wage bill to below €500m (£435.1m) before the start of the 2023-24 season.

