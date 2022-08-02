PSG star's €10 million-per-season salary holding up potential Serie A switch: Reports

A potential move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to AS Roma has been held up by the Dutch international's salary demands, reports Le Parisien (via Get French Football News).

The Dutch midfielder currently earns €10 million per season under his contract with the Ligue 1 side, an amount that the Giallorossi cannot afford. The report claims that the former Liverpool star is also not willing to endure a reduction in his salary to move to Italy, further complicating the negotiations.

The two European sides were considering a €6 million loan-to-buy deal, with an obligation to buy the 31-year-old based on appearances. The Rome-based club were reportedly impatient after two weeks of negotiations and wanted to complete the transfer as soon as possible.

However, given that the deal is stalling, the two clubs are in discussions over the distribution of the Dutch midfielder's wages over the course of the potential loan period.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A side are waiting for the green light from PSG to complete the deal. It remains to be seen whether the Italian side will be able to secure the 31-year-old on loan due to the differences in the wages quoted by the player and the club.

Wijnaldum signed for the Parisians in the summer of 2021, following an Anfield exit. The Netherlands international has appeared in 31 league games for the French giants so far, recording one goal and three assists.

PSG ready to sign Lazio midfielder for €80 million

As reported by Fichajes (via The Hard Tackle), PSG are interested in a move for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The French side are reportedly willing to splash €80 million on the Serbian midfielder, who has been the subject of interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old joined the Serie A side in 2015. Since then, Milinkovic-Savic has scored 58 goals and provided 51 assists in 294 appearances across all competitions for the Italian club.

The Ligue 1 side have been active in the summer window so far, evidenced by the arrivals of Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele at the club.

