PSG star set to miss Champions League clash against RB Leipzig due to hip injury - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti will reportedly miss the Champions League game against RB Leipzig after sustaining a hip injury in the Ligue 1 match against Olympique Marseille.

Marco Verratti has had a stop-start season with PSG. The 28-year-old has missed as many as six games due to fitness concerns.

Veratti will now most likely miss even more matches for the Parisian giants after picking up a hip injury against Marseille, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

The Italian international collided with Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi which saw him get substituted right before the half-time whistle.

The game eventually ended 0-0 with PSG going down to 10 men following a red card to new summer signing Achraf Hakimi at the 57th minute mark.

Marco Verratti is expected to remain on the sidelines for quite some time, meaning he will most likely miss PSG's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig.

Verratti was anyway going to miss PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Lille on October 29 due to a suspension. However, due to his most recent hip injury, the Italian midfielder will also miss next week's European fixture.

PSG have made a decent start to their 2021-22 Champions League campaign.

The Parisian giants did not have a positive start to the group stage, drawing 1-1 against Belgian side Club Brugge. Since then PSG have picked up two wins and sit firmly in top spot in Group A.

The French club recorded a 2-0 win against English champions Manchester City in a game where new arrival Lionel Messi netted his first Champions League goal for PSG. Weeks later, PSG recorded a comeback 3-2 win over RB Leipzig.

A win in Germany would see PSG put one foot into the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

The UEFA Champions League is widely regarded as PSG's final frontier. Since their big-money Qatari takeover in 2011, the Parisian giants have won every available trophy except for the Champions League.

The closest PSG came to winning the European Cup was back in 2020 when they lost in the finals to Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich.

However, since the arrival of Lionel Messi, PSG have been considered one of the favorites for the Champions League title this season.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar