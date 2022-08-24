PSG star set to rejoin former club after having contract terminated: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera's tenure at the Parc des Princes is all set to be cut short. The player is reportedly heading towards an exit after three seasons in France and will now return to Athletic Bilbao.

L'Equipe (via Sportbible) has relayed that the French giants are going to terminate the Spaniard's contract.

He was left out of the PSG squad by new manager Christophe Galtier for their pre-season tour to Japan. The omission was a suggestion that the boss does not consider Herrera as part of his plans for the future.

Herrera has also been left out of the matchday squads in PSG's first three Ligue 1 fixtures of the 2022-23 campaign so far and he will be off to Spain now.

The former Manchester United midfielder still has two more years left on his contract with the Parisians but his stay in Paris is set to end prematurely.

The Spaniard is expected to return to his former club Athletic Bilbao, whom he represented between 2011 and 2014 before moving to Old Trafford.

In the last three years as a PSG player, Herrera made 95 appearances and contributed six goals and assists each. He could perhaps have played a greater role in the squad but missed games at various junctures due to injuries.

The Parisians have signed Vitinha and Renato Sanchez this summer to bolster their midfield for the future.

Theirry Henry impressed by PSG superstar trio of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi

Arsenal and French legend Theirry Henry has noticed a positive change in PSG's attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr. this season. The three forwards have started the 2022-23 campaign all guns blazing and have brushed three Ligue 1 opponents so far.

Mbappe has scored four goals in two appearances, including a hat-trick. Meanwhile, Messi has scored three goals and provided two assists in three appearances.

However, it is Neymar who seems to have returned to his old and deadly self. The Brazilian has scored five and assisted six in just three appearances so far.

Is this finally their year? PSG's front three in the first three Ligue 1 games of the season:MessiNeymarMbappéIs this finally their year? #UCL PSG's front three in the first three Ligue 1 games of the season:Messi⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️Neymar⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️Mbappé⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Is this finally their year? #UCL https://t.co/bw34ihLvto

Despite the ruthless attacking of PSG superstars, Henry's attention went to something they did without the ball at their feet. The retired professional has been impressed by the trio's ability to work hard to help their team defend. He feels that this makes the Ligue 1 side strong enough to challenge for European glory this season.

After Lille's 7-1 mauling by the Parisians, the Frenchman said, via 90min:

“What interests me is seeing what Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé do when they don't have the ball. And there, even at 5-1, 6-1, 7-1... they always came back to defend! If they continue like this, I tell you: watch out France and watch out Europe too."

The Ligue 1 champions will next face AS Monaco on Sunday, August 28 at Parc des Princes.

