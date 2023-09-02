PSG star unhappy with exit but is yet to agree deal with new club - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti is unhappy with his likely departure amid a potential move to Qatari side Al-Arabi.

According to RTLFoot's Abdellah Boulma, Verratti hasn't rejected Al-Arabi's offer because he feels he is being pushed out of the Parc des Princes. The Qatar Stars League side have tabled an offer of around €50 million for the Italian and talks have commenced over bonuses.

Verratti, 30, has been at PSG for 11 years after joining the Ligue 1 giants from Serie A side Pescara for €12 million in 2012. He has been a mainstay in the Parisians' side since, clinching nine Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France trophies, and as many French Super Cups.

The Italy international has made 416 appearances across competitions, sitting second in all-time appearances for the club. He has scored 11 goals and provided 16 assists.

However, last season was a difficult one for Marco Verratti amid a lack of convincing performances. He appeared 38 times across competitions, providing just one assist.

It appears that the Italian isn't part of PSG boss Luis Enrique's plans. The Spanish coach has remained tight-lipped over his potential move to Al-Arabi (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano):

“I don’t make the private conversations public. The advice that I was able to give him remains private, nothing more to say about that."

Verratti has three years left on his contract at the Parc des Princes. He has yet to play under Enrique this season.

PSG new boy Randal Kolo Muani spotted heading for training with his new teammates

PSG sealed the transfer deadline day signing of Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. The French striker joined the Parisians in a €95 million deal after the Parisians' long-running chase finally came to a positive solution.

Kolo Muani has already been spotted with his new teammates ahead of a training session. He is seen walking with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Achraf Hakimi in the video below:

The 24-year-old is one of Europe's most exciting forwards and he enjoyed a superb past season for Frankfurt. He bagged 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games across competitions.

Kolo Muani followed that up with three goals in four games this season before heading to PSG. He will now compete with fellow new-signing Goncalo Ramos for the striker's starting berth under Enrique.

His new manager has spoken highly of the qualities he can bring to the Parc des Princes. The Parisian boss said (via French journalist Hadrien Grenier):

"We saw the level of Kolo Muani in selection and in Frankfurt. He can play everywhere, as a striker or winger. He is very versatile. He is a luxury reinforcement for us. He is French, and it was among the requests to strengthen the club's identity. It adds competition between the players, it's good for me and for them."

Kolo Muani also caught the eye at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with France. He scored one goal and provided an assist as Les Bleus finished as runners-up.