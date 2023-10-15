PSG star unhappy under Luis Enrique and wants to leave with Kylian Mbappe next summer: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Fabian Ruiz is reportedly unhappy at the club since Luis Enrique has joined and wants to depart with Kylian Mbappe next summer.

This is as per a report from Fichajes.net (via El Nacional), which states that Ruiz could be on his way out.

The 27-year-old was a regular under former PSG boss Christophe Galtier, making 37 appearances across competitions last season. However, his involvement with the first-team has reduced drastically this year. So far, he has made just seven appearances for a total of 224 minutes.

The report adds that Fabian Ruiz is unhappy with his demotion from a starter to a supporting role. To make things worse, this is despite senior midfielder Marco Verratti being told he was surplus to demands and being sold to Qatari side Al Arabi SC.

Currently, Manuel Ugarte, Warren Zaire-Emery and Vitinha are all ahead of the 27-year-old Spaniard in the rotation.

Having already frozen Verratti out of PSG's squad citing personality differences, Luis Enrique has had a tough start to life in Paris as he risks losing credibility behind the scenes due to his personality.

The team are currently third in Ligue 1 and are two points behind leaders AS Monaco in first place. Their next game is an outing against Strasbourg at home.

Taking a look at Kylian Mbappe's PSG career in numbers

Kylian Mbappe's rise to becoming one of the hottest players in world football has been nothing short of incredible.

Having burst onto the scene under manager Leonardo Jardim at AS Monaco, Mbappe earned himself a move to the Parc des Princes having won Ligue 1 with the Monegasque club.

The Parisians paid a total of €180 million to acquire his services, making the striker the most expensive teenager in football history.

Since moving to Paris, Kylian Mbappe has made 269 appearances across competitions, scoring 220 goals and providing 98 assists. His numbers are astounding aged just 24, and he is also France's fourth all-time top scorer with 42 goals in 72 appearances for Les Bleus.

He has won five Ligue 1 titles and three Coupe de France cups with PSG, among other top honors during his time in the French capital.

However, it remains to be seen what Mbappe chooses to do with his career when his contract with PSG expires in 2024.