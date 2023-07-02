PSG star wants club to pay him mammoth €240m in order to leave the Ligue 1 club this season - Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly asked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to pay him €240 million if they want to sell him this summer.

The French superstar signed a two-year deal last summer despite coming close to joining Real Madrid as a free agent. The contract entails an option to extend it for another season but he is not interested in taking it up.

This has apparently enraged PSG, who want to offload Mbappe this summer rather than lose him for nothing next year. However, as per Marca (h/t Football-Espana), he has asked the club to pay him €240 million. This could include the wages he would have been paid in the following season and a loyalty bonus he will be due in a few months.

However, it doesn't ensure that Real Madrid will cough up the cash to sign the 24-year-old this summer itself. They will be aware that they can offer him a pre-contract agreement from January 1.

Los Blancos are yet to find a long-term replacement for Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad last month. Joselu, 33, has arrived on a season-long loan from Espanyol with an option to buy for €1.5 million.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the best footballers on the planet. The France national team captain has plundered 212 goals and 98 assists in 260 career games for Les Parisiens.

Real Madrid star reveals what his grandfather told him after contract extension

Toni Kroos was considering retirement this summer as his Real Madrid contract neared expiry.

However, the German superstar ended up renewing his deal for another season last month, much to the happiness of his grandfather. The former Bayern Munich midfielder told Marca (h/t MadridUniversal):

"My grandfather wrote to me and said ‘thank you for continuing to play’. It gave me goosebumps."

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner retired from international duty in the summer of 2021. He is still going strong for Los Blancos, for whom he made 52 appearances across competitions last term.

Kroos' playing time could, however, decrease in the following season following the signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. Eduardo Camavinga could also be freed up to play in the center of the park after left-back Fran Garcia's arrival from Rayo Vallecano.

