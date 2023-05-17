PSG star wants to leave Ligue 1 club this summer, Lionel Messi's possible departure from Paris believed to be key reason - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Marco Verratti is disappointed by Lionel Messi's possible departure and wants to leave France, according to French broadcaster RMC Sport.

Verratti is the longest-serving player in the current Les Parisiens squad. The Ligue 1 giants signed him from Italian side Pescara for €12 million in 2012. The midfielder has since made 413 appearances across competitions for the French heavyweights, bagging 11 goals and 61 assists in the process.

The Italy international has had a fruitful stint with PSG, winning a total of 29 trophies, including eight Ligue 1 titles. With the Parisians enjoying a six-point lead atop the table with three games left, the midfielder is in line to add another league winner's medal to his cabinet.

However, there are doubts about Verratti's future at the Parc des Princes. According to the aforementioned source, the former Pescara man wants to leave Paris this summer.

Messi's possible departure from PSG is believed to be a reason for the Italian's decision, as per the report. Verratti is close friends with the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner and wanted the forward to extend his contract beyond this season.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, though, Messi is certain to leave the club as a free agent. It appears Verratti could follow suit by ending his 11-year association with Les Parisiens.

PSG, meanwhile, will not stand in Verratti's way if the report is to be believed, with club advisor Luis Campos prepared to find a solution for the midfielder. They would also be pleased to get the 30-year-old, who earns around €11 million a year, off their wage bill.

Verratti is said to be interested in joining Real Madrid. However, Los Blancos have no plans to sign the Italian, as per the report. Hence, a return to Italy could be more likely for the player.

Where could be PSG superstar Lionel Messi headed?

Lionel Messi reluctantly ended his long-term association with Barcelona in 2021. He swapped the Blaugrana for PSG, as the former could no longer afford his wages. Two years after his arrival in Paris, the forward could be on the move again.

Barcelona are interested in re-signing Lionel Messi after letting him go two years ago. According to The Athletic, the superstar would welcome an offer from the La Liga champions. However, Xavi's side will have to solve their financial issues first.

Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal, meanwhile, have offered the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner a deal worth over €400 million a year. Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami are also an option for Lionel Messi. The Argentinian, though, prefers staying in Europe as things stand.

