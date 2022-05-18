PSG star 'willing to pay out of his pocket' to seal Real Madrid move: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker Pablo Sarabia is desperate to join Real Madrid this summer after falling out of favor at the French champions, according to reports.

The 30-year-old has spent the season on loan at Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, where he has enjoyed an incredibly successful campaign.

Sarabia has scored 22 times and provided nine assists in 45 appearances for the club this term. He was a key figure behind Sporting Lisbon progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Despite the Spain international still having two years left on his current deal, El Nacional has reported that the attacking midfielder is keen to leave the Parc Des Princes this summer. The player is happy to pay out of his own pocket to make the move to Real Madrid.

Sarabia recognizes that he is very far down the pecking order at the Ligue 1 club. This will severely harm his chances of making Spain's World Cup squad later this year in Qatar.

The report also claims that Sarabia, who moved to the French capital in 2019 from Sevilla, doesn't care who the coach will be. However, he plans to meet in person with club owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in the near future. Sarabia's starting price will be around €15 million, with Real Madrid potentially seeing him as a replacement for Isco.

Abraham Adamson @AdamsonAbraham Pablo Sarabia to Marca: “When I was at PSG, I played 79 games in 2 seasons. In the end, I had my place. I scored my goals [22] and made my assists [12] when it was my turn to play, and that's not something to discount for future discussions." Pablo Sarabia to Marca: “When I was at PSG, I played 79 games in 2 seasons. In the end, I had my place. I scored my goals [22] and made my assists [12] when it was my turn to play, and that's not something to discount for future discussions." https://t.co/F9A4msLQiH

PSG favorites to sign Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

With the 30-year-old's contract set to expire at Anfield next summer, speculation has grown in recent weeks regarding Mane's future.

The forward has enjoyed a sensational season for the Merseyside club, having scored 22 goals in his 49 club appearances. He has been a key part of the side that could win an unprecedented quadruple. Mane also helped Senegal to an Africa Cup of Nations triumph.

However, with Mane being one of world football's most prolific attackers, Liverpool won't want the forward to leave on a free transfer next summer.

With this in mind, Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that PSG are now the favorites to sign the 30-year-old. The Qatari-owned club can offer the player a much higher wage than their rivals.

The Reds face a similar situation when it comes to fellow talismanic forward Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is also yet to commit his future at Anfield, with his current deal also expiring next June.

Christian Falk @cfbayern If Sadio Mané will leave #EnglischeWoche TRUEIf Sadio Mané will leave @LFC the big favorite for a Transfer is @PSG_inside . the strong interest and high salary at Paris are the reason why he hesitates to sign a new contract at Liverpool @FCBayern TRUE✅ If Sadio Mané will leave @LFC the big favorite for a Transfer is @PSG_inside. the strong interest and high salary at Paris are the reason why he hesitates to sign a new contract at Liverpool @FCBayern #EnglischeWoche https://t.co/lW26HVWBLc

