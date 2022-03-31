PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar choose their next destination - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Lionel Messi and Neymar are reportedly ready to move to the MLS if they leave the French club in the summer.

According to L'Equipe, as reported by Le10 Sport, the two stars' future at PSG remains uncertain following the French giants' elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid earlier this season.

The report states that the club's owners have no problems with letting Lionel Messi and Neymar leave to help rebuild the club. The two stars are reportedly ready to leave the club for the MLS, with David Beckham's Inter Miami being their preferred destination. The Englishman has been vocal about his desire to bring Lionel Messi to Miami, but will most likely have to wait until the Argentine is a free agent.

Seeing as Messi and Neymar have contracts at the club until 2023 and 2025 respectively, it will be difficult for the club to sell them at the end of the season. Also, with the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar, the club's owners would be making a mistake letting the two stars depart in the summer, given their huge marketability.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have not been able to guide PSG to the Champions League title

The French club have had a disappointing campaign

Despite boasting one of the world's best attacks on paper, PSG failed to get past Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16. French superstar Kylian Mbappe scored in PSG's 1-0 win in the first-leg, while also opening the scoring in the second-leg. However, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema's hat-trick was enough to send the Spanish giants through to the quarter-finals.

Lionel Messi and Neymar have been unable to find the same form they produced while at Barcelona. Messi has managed only seven goals across all competitions this season, while the Brazilian only has five. Pochettino's side will only be winning the Ligue 1 title this season, barring a catastrophic run of results. The French side are currently top of the league, 12 points ahead of Marseille in 2nd.

Pochettino's side will face Lorient at home following the international break, in what should be a fairly straightforward game for the Parisian side.

