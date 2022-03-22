PSG stars salary revealed with Neymar earning more than Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe - Reports 

French publication L'Equipe have estimated the salaries of Ligue 1 players and it has been revealed that PSG ace Neymar is the highest earning player in the league overall.

The Brazilian, who joined the side on a world-record fee of €222 million from Barcelona in 2017, takes home €4.083 million per month, which is more than Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Messi joined the Parisians on a free transfer from the Catalans last summer and earns a monthly salary of €3.375 million. Mbappe is third on the list with €2.2 million.

Every year since the Qatari takeover of the capital side, their players have dominated the highest-earning category, and in the current list, PSG stars make up the first 14 places.

Marquinhos and Marco Verratti, two long-serving club stalwarts, aren't too far behind with €1.2 million per month each.

Sergio Ramos, another marquee addition to PSG's squad last summer from Real Madrid, is down in 12th place with €792,000, slightly more than Leandro Paredes (€750,000) and Juan Bernat (€730,000).

AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder is the highest-earning non-PSG player in the French top-flight, with a salary of €650,000 per month and comes in 15th place. His teammate Cesc Fabregas is 18th with €600,000 monthy earnings.

It was also reported that in contrast to a downward trend in salaries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, player wages in Ligue 1 had increased over the last two years.

How other Ligue 1 sides fare compared to PSG

Speaking of other teams, Cedric Bakambu and Arkadiusz Milik are the highest earning players in the Olympique Marseille squad.

According to L'Equipe's estimates, they receive about €400,000 per month, and both are ranked 24th, just ahead of Dmitri Payet, who earns €350,000.

Lyon stars Jerome Boateng and Tanguy Ndombele take home identical sums as Payet, while Lille's Renato Sanches also makes the cut into Ligue 1's top 30 earning players with €338,000 in monthly wages.

Former Sevilla forward Kevin Gameiro is the highest-paid player in the Strasbourg team (€120,000 per month), while Sesko Fofana (€130,000) and Moses Simon (€150,000) are the best earners at Lens and Nantes respectively.

Gaetan Laborde and Serhou Guirassy share the spot for Rennes' highest earning stars with €180,000 per month each. Former AS Roma player Justin Kluivert takes the top earning spot in Nice (€310,000).

