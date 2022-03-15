PSG still have hope they can convince Kylian Mbappe to stay despite claims of signing with Real Madrid - Reports

PSG are reportedly hopeful of keeping hold of French forward Kylian Mbappe despite reports suggesting the 23-year-old will sign a contract with Real Madrid in the coming hours. Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season and he has thus far rejected every chance to extend his deal with the club.

According to le10sport.com, Mbappe has a verbal agreement with Real Madrid. The former AS Monaco star, however, is yet to make a decision on his future. PSG, therefore, hope they can make one last attempt to persuade Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG on a season-long loan from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 with an obligation to buy for €180 million, making him the second-most expensive player in the history of football.

Mbappe has developed into one of the best players in the world during his time with PSG. He has scored 158 goals and provided 78 assists in 207 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has helped the French giants win three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, and two Coupe de la Ligue titles during his time with the club.

Despite the presence of Lionel Messi and Neymar, Kylian Mbappe has been PSG's talisman this season. He has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in 36 appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old has less than four months remaining on his contract with PSG and is therefore allowed to begin negotiations with potential suitors.

Los Blancos are believed to be keen to sign a long-term replacement for veteran striker Karim Benzema. The 34-year-old has enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, during which he has scored 32 goals and provided 13 assists in 34 competitions for Real Madrid.

He is, however, approaching the latter stages of his career and will need to be replaced in the near future.

PSG's disappointing Champions League run could result in Kylian Mbappe leaving the club to join Real Madrid

Despite boasting one of the best squads in Europe, PSG once again failed to live up to expectations or produce the goods on the biggest stage. The French giants are clear favorites to win the Ligue 1 title due to the quality and resources they possess.

The club therefore place added importance on the Champions League every season. The addition of the likes of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Achraf Hakimi last summer made fans and pundits believe PSG were the clear favorites to win the Champions League title this season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, however, suffered a disappointing 3-2 aggregate defeat at the hands of Real Madrid over two legs in the Round of 16 stage of the competition.

Their inability to progress to the latter stages of the competition has raised doubts over Pochettino's future. PSG's lack of stability on and off the pitch could lead to the departure of Kylian Mbappe.

