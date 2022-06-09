PSG still in race to sign 25-year-old Chelsea transfer target - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain [PSG] are still in the race to sign Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele this summer. The Ligue1 side were said to be out of the race last week but are now back in contention.

As per Sébastien Denis via Hadrien Grenier, PSG have held talks with Dembele's agent once again. The Frenchman was reportedly close to sealing a move to Chelsea, but that move is now in the balance.

However, nothing has been decided by the player yet, with both sides left in the race for his signature. Dembele is set to become a free agent as his contract at Barcelona expires this summer.

He has not put pen to a new deal, and the Catalan side's financial situation complicated things.

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea and PSG target

Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Dembele and has spoken highly about the Frenchman. Back in 2019, Tuchel claimed the forward was a 'little crazy' but had the talent to reach any level. He said [via Goal]:

"Ousmane is an incredible player, he's really talented. I could watch his amazing skills in every training session. He's also a great human being. He's a little crazy. He's a really nice boy but a little crazy. He loves to laugh but can also have very serious conversations. It's never boring with him. If he's focused enough, he can reach any level."

The media quizzed Tuchel again in January this year after Dembele was linked with a move to Chelsea. He said [via talkSPORT]:

"He's a very good player in his top level and I'm very fortunate to have trained him in my time at Dortmund. It was only one year, it should've been longer but I needed to leave and he decided to leave. From there we haven't been in the closest contact, we've met here and there because of his duties for the French national team and I was in Paris so this was more or less for when they were preparing for international duties. It's very near Paris so this is where we met and exchanged some messages."

Barcelona had signed Dembele for a reported £130 million, but are set to lose him for free.

