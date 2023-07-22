PSG submit €12 million bid in attempt to sign 32-year-old La Liga star: Reports 

According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have submitted a €12 million plus add-ons offer for Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bono. The Moroccan was a crucial player for the Andalusian side as they lifted the UEFA Europa League in 2022–23.

Bono, much like he was for the Atlas Lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, was a crucial figure for the La Liga giants between the posts. Sevilla, however, could be forced to sell their biggest stars due to their dire financial situation.

PSG are looking to use the situation to their advantage and land Bono in the French capital. The Parisians already have Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas in their ranks.

Sergio Rico, however, recently suffered a devastating horse accident and was in a prolonged coma. His return to football remains uncertain. Hence, the Parisians are looking to add another goalkeeper to their ranks, and Bono, a proven custodian at the top level, has emerged as an option for the club.

Sevilla, though, are expected to ask for a fee of €20 million for the goalkeeper, as he is a key player for Kose Luis Mendilibar's team.

Bono has so far made 140 appearances for the La Liga side, keeping 58 clean sheets for the club across competitions.

Mikel Arteta was quizzed about Arsenal signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG

PSG fueled rumors of a Kylian Mbappe exit in the summer transfer window after they axed the Frenchman from their pre-season squad that will travel to Japan to face Al-Nassr and Inter Milan.

The omission sparked rumors of the player moving to Real Madrid. Another club that Mbappe has been shockingly linked with is Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta was recently quizzed about the Gunners potentially signing Mbappe, to which the Spaniard replied (via Fabrizio Romano):

“You know I never talk about players that don’t play for our club. I’m sorry.”

Arsenal signing Mbappe would be massive for the Premier League. However, financially, the deal looks to be above the Gunners' weight.

Few clubs in the world are capable of completing such a mega move, and Real Madrid are the leading among them. Hence, the Spanish giants remain Mbappe's most likely destination.